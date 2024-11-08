Tennessee Titans Set to Battle Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Key AFC Matchup

Tennessee Titans (2-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

Sunday, November 10th, 2024 | 1:05pm PT/3:05pm CT

Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium | TV: FOX

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (2-6) travel to Los Angeles this week to face the Chargers (5-3). Kickoff at SoFi Stadium (capacity 71,500) is scheduled for 1:05pm PT/3:05pm CT on Sunday, November 10th.

Sunday marks the 50th all-time meeting between the Titans and Chargers franchises, two charter members of the American Football League. The Chargers lead the regular season series 28-16-1, while the Titans hold a 3-1 advantage in the playoffs.

The two clubs will square off for the third consecutive season. In their only previous encounter at SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020, the Chargers defeated the Titans 17-14 on December 18th, 2022. Most recently, Tennessee pulled out a 27-24 overtime victory at Nissan Stadium on September 17th, 2023.

The contest will be regionally televised on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert, analyst Jonathan Vilma and reporter Megan Olivi.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Larry Kahn and analyst Ron Rivera have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hosted the New England Patriots last week and won in overtime by a final score of 20-17. Nick Folk provided a 25-yard field goal in the extra period, and safety Amani Hooker then sealed the victory with his second interception of the day.

For the third consecutive week, Mason Rudolph started at quarterback with Will Levis sidelined due to a shoulder injury. He passed for 240 yards, including touchdown passes to tight end Nick Vannett and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. He registered his third career game-winning drive with his effort in overtime, which included passes to wide receiver Calvin Ridley of 16 yards and 14 yards.

Running back Tony Pollard posted 128 rushing yards on a career-high 28 attempts. With an additional 26 yards on three receptions, his 154 scrimmage yards ranked second in his career.

On defense, the Tennessee Titans forced a season-high three turnovers against the New England Patriots. In addition to Hooker’s heroics, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons recovered a fumble after outside linebacker Arden Key registered a strip-sack. Key has a strip-sack in back-to-back games and at least one sack in three consecutive games. The defense combined for four sacks for the second consecutive week.

About the Los Angeles Chargers

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is in his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers after his time at the University of Michigan, where he led the program to a national title in 2023. Harbaugh was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 prior to coaching at Michigan. His father, Jack Harbaugh, was the head coach at Western Kentucky University from 1989 to 2002.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is in his fifth NFL season since the Chargers selected him with the sixth overall draft choice in 2020. Through his first 70 career games, he has passed for 18,948 yards and 124 touchdowns with 43 interceptions. His 2024 statistics include 10 touchdown passes to only one interception.

The Chargers visited the Cleveland Browns last week and won 27-10. Herbert passed for two touchdowns, and running back J.K. Dobbins added two rushing scores. The Chargers defense contributed three interceptions in the contest.