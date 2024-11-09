APSU Football’s Early Lead Slips in 35-34 UAC Heartbreaker Against Ranked Abilene Christian

Clarksville, TN – Despite 27 first-half-points and Austin Smith’s second-straight 300-yard passing performance, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team dropped a 35-34 United Athletic Conference decision to No. 15 Abilene Christian, Saturday, at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay (4-6, 3-4 UAC) scored on all five first-half drives, including back-to-back touchdowns in the opening nine minutes of the first quarter.

Jaden Barnes scored the day’s first touchdown on a 58-yard grab two and a half minutes into the contest. His score sparked a streak of four-straight drives by both sides to find paydirt in the first quarter, as he finished the first period with three receptions, 99 yards, and a touchdown.

Carson Smith began the second quarter with his first of two field goals, and – following a three-and-out by the defense – A. Smith found Barnes from 73 yards out to extend APSU’s lead to 24-14. Smith then added his second field goal of the night, connecting from 33 yards, to give the Governors a 27-14 lead at the half.

Abilene Christian (7-3, 6-1 UAC) running back Sam Hicks scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, giving the Wildcats a 28-27 lead in the final minute of the penultimate frame.

The APSU Govs regained the advantage on the opening drive of the fourth quarter on a quarterback sneak by A. Smith and held the advantage until a 10-play ACU touchdown drive with 3:07 remaining gave the Wildcats a one-point, 35-35 lead.

Austin Peay State University’s final offensive drive ended following a four-yard quarterback scramble on fourth-and-five, giving the Wildcats the ball with 1:57 remaining in the contest, they then ran out the clock and held on for the victory.

A. Smith led the Govs’ passing attack with 313 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Smith’s touchdowns went to Barnes, who finished with six receptions and 179 receiving yards.

Dion Hunter paced the Govs’ defense with 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. Davion Hood matched with Hunter 1.5 tackles for loss.



Maverick McIvor threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Blayne Taylor nine times for 107 yards, while JJ Henry tallied a pair of touchdowns on three receptions and 125 yards.



Will Shaffer led the Wildcats’ defense with eight tackles, while Chris Wright paced the defense with 1.5 tackles for loss.

Scoring Summary

APSU 7, ACU 0 – 3 plays, 69 yards, 0:55

After forcing a Wildcats’ three-and-out on the opening drive, Austin Peay State University took just three plays to find paydirt. An incomplete on its first play was answered by an 11-yard rush by La’Vell Wright to advance the Govs to its 31-yard line. Austin Smith then connected with Jaden Barnes at the ACU 48-yard line, who raced past the Wildcats’ secondary for the day’s opening score.

APSU 7, ACU 7 – 5 plays, 80 yards, 2:31

Abilene Christian gained six yards on its opening two plays of the drive, before picking up five on a third-and-four. Following a negligible gain, Wildcats’ quarterback Maverick McIvor connected with wide receiver JJ Henry for a 66-yard touchdown.

APSU 14, ACU 7 – 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:13

Austin Smith found Malik Bowen-Sims for 13 yards on third-and-five from the APSU 34-yard line. Two plays later, Smith found Jaden Barnes for the second time in as many drives, advancing the Govs to their own 47 on a 38-yard catch. Following an 11-yard run by Romon Copeland Jr., La’Vell Wright took a direct snap from two-yards out for the score.

APSU 14, ACU 14 – 6 plays, 79 yards, 2:42

For its second-straight drive, Abilene Christian answered an Austin Peay State University touchdown with one of their own. The Wildcats went 4-of-5 through the air on the drive. Following their lone incompletion of the drive’s opening play, running back Sam Hicks ran for a 23-yard gain, before Maverick McIvor connected with wideout Nehemiah Martinez I for 13 yards. McIvor then found JJ Henry for the duo’s second touchdown connection from 44 yards out to tie the game at 14.

APSU 17, ACU 14 – 14 plays, 57 yards, 8:06

The Govs’ longest drive of the game began with back-to-back third-down conversions. Austin Smith connected with Romon Copeland Jr. for 15 yards before O’Shaan Allison rushed for three yards on a third-and-one from the ACU 36. However, the Govs’ drive stalled following a third-down sack, resulting in a 29-yard Carson Smith field goal.

APSU 24, ACU 14 – 1 play, 73 yards, 0:11

Austin Peay State University’s defense forced its second three-and out, giving the Govs field position at their own 27. Austin Smith found Jaden Barnes for a 73-yard score to extend APSU’s advantage with 8:35 remaining in the opening half.

APSU 27, ACU 14 – 14 plays, 55 yards, 4:59

APSU’s second 14-play of the drive began with three-straight runs by La’Vell Wright, totaling 11 yards. After an eight-yard completion to Romon Copeland Jr., Austin Smith completed three-straight passes, but an incompletion on third down brought on Carson Smith and the kicking unit, who connected on a 33-yard field goal.

APSU 27, ACU 21 – 9 plays, 56 yards, 5:12

After scoreless drives by both teams to start the second half, Abilene Christian took over on its 44-yard line following a 43-yard Dominik Stadlman punt. The Wildcats rushed on three of their first four plays, picking up 22 yards to open the drive. ACU picked up a first down on fourth-and-five and responded with a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Sam Hicks.

APSU 27, ACU 28– 8 plays, 72 yards, 3:25

The Wildcats’ third drive of the second half was highlighted runs of 22 and 18 yards. Two plays following his 18-yard run, ACU running back Sam Hicks picked up 10 yards through the air, before rushing for a 15-yard touchdown, giving the Wildcats their first lead of the night.

APSU 34, ACU 28 – 7 plays, 68 yards, 3:53

Austin Peay began the fourth quarter with a 42-yard pass from Austin Smith to Malik Bowen-Sims to put the Govs within the ACU 10-yard line. A six-yard A. Smith rush was followed by an illegal substitution on the APSU Govs. Gains of five and two by La’Vell Wright and Jackson Hea, respectively, set up a one-yard quarterback sneak by A. Smith.

APSU 34, ACU 35 – 10 plays, 74 yards, 3:12

The Wildcats took over on the Govs’ 32-yard line midway through the fourth quarter and picked up 34 yards on completions to Blayne Taylor and Isaiah Johnson. After a catch of 24 yards by Taylor, Maverick McIvor found Jed Castles in the corner of the endzone, with a successful point-after try giving the Wildcats a one-point lead with 3:07 remaining in regulation.

