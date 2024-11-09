58.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, November 9, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Tennis' Sophia Baranov, Denise Torrealba Wrap Up...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis’ Sophia Baranov, Denise Torrealba Wrap Up ITA Masters Championship Run in Rome, GA

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis' Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba Close Out ITA Masters Championship, Set Sights on Spring Season. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis' Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba Close Out ITA Masters Championship, Set Sights on Spring Season. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisRome, GA Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba of Austin Peay State University concluded their stay at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Masters Conference Championship, at Berry College.

The pair started the championship with a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Kansas State’s Veronika Kulhava and Tereza Polakova. 

The pair competed in the consolation qualifying match, defeating Jackson State’s Kayleigh Didderins and Zeina Shaaban, 6-2, 6-0. This win earned the Govs a bye to send them into the quarterfinals. 

Baranov and Torrealba took a 7-5, 1-6, 10-8 win against Ana Paula Naranjo Martinez Kobash and Mariana Manyoma Velasquez in the quarterfinals, sending them to the semifinals of the consolation doubles matches.

The pair took a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Hoi Ki Jenny Wong and Emma Baker to conclude their stay at the ITF Masters Conference Championship. 

The Governors will be back in action for Atlantic Sun Conference play this spring. 

Previous article
#12 Tennessee Vols Men’s Basketball Dominates Louisville in 77-55 Road Victory
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information