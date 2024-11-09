City of Clarksville offices will be closed November 11th for Veterans Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, November 11th, 2024, to observe Veterans Day.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

Clarksville Parks and Recreation recreation centers and golf courses will be open to the public on Monday, November 11th; however, the main office and Fort Defiance will be closed for the day.

All parks and recreation facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday, November 12th.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will close for the day but bus operations will continue as scheduled.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday, November 11th.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, (931) 645-7400, or the emergency after-hours line, (931) 645-0116. The Utility Billing Line, (931) 645-7400, automated pay-by-phone; and the online bill payment feature will be operational. Visit the Gas & Water website for convenient 24-four hour drive-up Kiosk payment site locations, www.clarkvillegw.com.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Monday. In case of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or report the issue on their website. Additionally, information about services and bill payments is available online.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, November 12th, for regularly-scheduled hours.