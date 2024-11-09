Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 9th, 2024

Nashville, TN—The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing a Bridge inspection on SR 13.

On November 12th through the 15th, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be eastbound lane closures on SR 13 (Zinc Plant Road) for bridge inspection. Traffic will be controlled by flagging operations.

Montgomery County – SR 12

The resurfacing on SR 12 (Fort Campbell Boulevard).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for marking from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

Montgomery County – SR 237

Milling and paving.

11/12 – 11/14, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for milling and paving activities.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

11/7 – 11/13, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to reconstruct phase II of the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs (MM 46.6 – 50).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating westbound lane closures to complete texture application.

11/8 at 8:00pm – 11/11 at 5:00am, continuous, there will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for joint repair. Detour signs will be in place.

LOOK AHEAD: 11/22 at 8:00pm – 11/25 at 5:00am, continuous, there will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for joint repair. Detour signs will be in place.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for marking and texture coating.

Statewide Mainline Weigh In Motion (WIM) Program.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be lane closures in both directions for sensor installation (MM 34.3 – 34.5).

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily (excluding weekends), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

11/7 – 11/12 (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be a triple lane closure on I-40 EB and a double lane closure on I-40 WB for framing the diaphragms. A rolling roadblock will be in place.

11/13, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be a triple lane closure on I-40 WB and a double lane closure on I-40 EB for beam setting. A rolling roadblock will be in place.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

11/11, 8:00pm – 5:00am, continuous, The ramp from I-40 WB to I-65 WB will be closed. Detour signage will be in place.

Continuous, The ramp from I-40 WB to I-65 SB will be one lane through November 15th.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 at MM 195 over the Harpeth River to install laydown area.

Milling and Paving

11/7, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be westbound lane closures of milling and paving activities.

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

11/11 – 11/13, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a lane shift at the I-40 off-ramp to Jefferson Street to remove and repair.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

Nightly (excluding weekends), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

Ramp improvements.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure of LED street light conversion on the I-65 ramp to I-24 (MM 88).

Davidson County – I-440

Pavement repair.

11/7 – 11/13, continuous, there will be a lane shift on the West End exit to I-440 EB to saw damaged concrete. The ramp will remain open.

11/8 at 8:00pm – 11/10 at 12:00pm, continuous, there will be a lane shift on the West End exit to I-440 EB to replace and repair damaged concrete. The ramp will remain open.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

11/7 – 11/13, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be shoulder closures in both directions for monitoring devices for the burn-in period.

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and the Buffalo River Bridge.

11/11 – 11/12, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be westbound lane closures for channelization striping at the construction entrances and exits.

11/13, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be eastbound lane closures for channelization striping at the construction entrances and exits.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

