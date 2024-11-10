Austin Peay State University Unveils Sensory Room for Neurodivergent Students, Supporting Inclusivity on Campus

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Full Spectrum Learning (FSL) program is expanding its reach this fall with a new sensory-friendly room to support neurodivergent students.

Located on the first floor of the Felix G. Woodward Library, the space is designed to help autistic students relax and find calm amid the stresses of college life.

“It’s a space for them to center themselves and self-regulate before they go off to class or spend a few hours working in the study room on an English paper,” said Abegayle Goldblatt, the FSL program coordinator who spearheaded the project.

The sensory room features activities, objects, and furnishings to meet students’ diverse needs, including fidget toys, bean bag chairs, dimmed lighting, a rocking chair, yoga mats, earplugs, and a white noise machine. Research shows that 80% of autistic children have sensory processing disorder, making it harder for them to focus in academic settings.

The space intentionally incorporates items requested by students to address their needs and foster a welcoming environment.

Diamond Brant, FSL community relations coordinator, created a binder of breathing techniques and a yoga pose guide to adorn the walls. With more student-centered amenities such as rocking chairs and hammocks across campus, Goldblatt sees the sensory room as another step to making Austin Peay State University more welcoming and inclusive.

“The whole campus is already moving toward that direction, which is just amazing,” Goldblatt said. “The library has opened up their facility to us and worked with us, which is so nice. It’s a work in progress. I’m excited that we have this space, and that the whole APSU community is jumping on board.”

While the room is only open to FSL students and mentors, Goldblatt hopes to expand access as the initiative grows. FSL is partnering with Autism Tennessee to explore creating sensory-friendly spaces across campus.

The project is a personal labor of love for Goldblatt. She even dedicated a cozy “Beanie Corner” to her beloved dog who passed away when she began working on the space.

“It’s got the fuzziest bean bag, her pillow, and the weighted blanket,” she said. “It was really important for me to have a corner where the students can feel the calmness she provided me.”

Student feedback has been positive, with many appreciating a space to decompress. FSL aims to survey students again to ensure the room continues to meet their needs.

The FSL sensory room in Room 118A of Woodward Library is open on weekdays. Students can access it by checking in at the FSL study room.

The APSU Full Spectrum Learning program supports students with autism spectrum disorder. It offers class cohorts, peer and faculty mentors, tutors, study hours, and support meetings with FSL staff. The program aims to help autistic students complete their college degree and transition into the workforce.

For more information about Full Spectrum Learning and its offerings, visit the website.

