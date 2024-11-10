Austin Peay State University Volleyball Drops Straight Sets to Central Arkansas

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Central Arkansas on Sunday at the Prince Center.

After Austin Peay State University began the match with a 4-0 run, Central Arkansas responded with a 5-0 run to take the 5-4 lead. The two teams then went back and forth, as a kill from Anna Rita from a Maggie Duyos assist tied the set at 10.

The APSU Govs had a 7-1 run, including kills by Gabriella MacKenzie and Luci Lippelogoos and a block by MacKenzie, giving them a 17-11 lead. The Sugar Bears responded by scoring the set’s following 10 points, going up 21-18 on the Govs. The set ended with a kill from UCA’s Mackenzie Vernon as the Sugar Bears took the 25-20 first-set win.

The Governors took a 7-5 lead to open the second set; however, kills by the Sugar Bears and a Governor attack error tied the set at 8. The two teams exchanged shots as a UCA service error tied the set again at 20. Central Arkansas ended the second set on a 5-1 run, taking the 25-21 second set win.

Austin Peay State University began the third set on a 10-3 run to take a seven-point lead. A 7-1 run from the Sugar Bears allowed them to tie the set at 12. A kill from Payton Deidesheimer, followed by a kill by Mackenzie, tied the set again at 15. Kills from the Sugar Bears and Governor errors allowed UCA to lead 18-15 as kills by Deidesheimer and Rita would get the APSU Govs back within one at 18-17. The Sugar Bears ended the set on a 7-4 run to take the 25-21 third set win.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a November 16th, 1:00pm match against Queens.