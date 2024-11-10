67.7 F
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Drops Straight Sets to Central Arkansas

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls in Penultimate Match of Regular Season Against Central Arkansas. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballConway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Central Arkansas on Sunday at the Prince Center.

After Austin Peay State University began the match with a 4-0 run, Central Arkansas responded with a 5-0 run to take the 5-4 lead. The two teams then went back and forth, as a kill from Anna Rita from a Maggie Duyos assist tied the set at 10.

The APSU Govs had a 7-1 run, including kills by Gabriella MacKenzie and Luci Lippelogoos and a block by MacKenzie, giving them a 17-11 lead. The Sugar Bears responded by scoring the set’s following 10 points, going up 21-18 on the Govs. The set ended with a kill from UCA’s Mackenzie Vernon as the Sugar Bears took the 25-20 first-set win. 

The Governors took a 7-5 lead to open the second set; however, kills by the Sugar Bears and a Governor attack error tied the set at 8. The two teams exchanged shots as a UCA service error tied the set again at 20. Central Arkansas ended the second set on a 5-1 run, taking the 25-21 second set win. 

Austin Peay State University began the third set on a 10-3 run to take a seven-point lead. A 7-1 run from the Sugar Bears allowed them to tie the set at 12. A kill from Payton Deidesheimer, followed by a kill by Mackenzie, tied the set again at 15. Kills from the Sugar Bears and Governor errors allowed UCA to lead 18-15 as kills by Deidesheimer and Rita would get the APSU Govs back within one at 18-17. The Sugar Bears ended the set on a 7-4 run to take the 25-21 third set win. 

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a November 16th, 1:00pm match against Queens. 

