Marsha Blackburn Report: Rebuilding East Tennessee after Hurricane Helene

Washington, D.C. – Over the last month, we have witnessed the devastation of Hurricane Helene and the outpouring of support from friends, neighbors, and volunteers. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the flooding as we continue to coordinate with local, state, and federal officials to support recovery efforts.

I am thankful to the first responders, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee National Guard, and countless others for their brave and capable response to this disaster.

In the weeks and months ahead, I am determined to conduct thorough oversight of FEMA and other agencies to ensure that they stay on the ground, process claims in a timely manner, and provide the help many communities need. This support will be vital.

Since Hurricane Helene struck our state, I’ve made five trips to Upper East Tennessee, and when you’re on the ground, you understand our communities face a long road to recovery.

On a recent visit to Greene County, I received an update on reconstruction of the Kinser Bridge, one of many pieces of essential infrastructure that washed away in the flooding. For many farmers, entire crop fields have been destroyed in areas that received up to 15 inches of rainfall. Many more families have lost their businesses, their homes, and their loved ones.

When you’re on the ground, you also see neighbors helping each other clear out debris from their front lawns. You see volunteers hauling water and food from trucks to families that desperately need them. And you see Tennesseans—with any tool they can get their hands on—rebuilding their communities from scratch.

More than anything else, the Volunteer Spirit was on full display during our visits.

While we are grateful for the disaster relief that is underway, it is clear that Congress must act to meet the unmet needs of states affected by Hurricane Helene and address the scope and scale of destruction experienced by millions of Americans. Senator Hagerty and I joined ten of our Senate colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter to Senate leadership on the urgent need to pass a disaster relief package to support the Americans affected by Hurricane Helene.

My office continues to host pop-up office hours in counties affected by Hurricane Helene to assist with the process of replacing federal documentation needed to receive federal assistance and follow up with submitted FEMA and SBA applications. Tennesseans can visit my website to view a list of available resources in English and Spanish.



The entire Tennessee Congressional Delegation joined Rep. John Rose and I in sending a letter urging U.S. House and Senate leadership to provide meaningful disaster relief for Tennessee farmers in the weeks ahead. Farmers who have experienced ruined ready-to-harvest crops and forage, flooded pastures, equipment loss, and distressed livestock will require disaster assistance to stand up their operations and continue farming.

