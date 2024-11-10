Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers Revisit Decades-Long Series with Playoff Highlights

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers share a long and storied history. The two franchises, founding members of the American Football League, will meet this week for the 50th time since 1960. The Chargers lead the series 29-19-1.

In the most recent clash, the Chargers visited Nissan Stadium on September 17th, 2023. Ryan Tannehill, completed 20 of 24 passes for 246 yards and accounted for two total touchdowns (one passing and one rushing), and Nick Folk’s 41-yard field goal in overtime provided the margin in a 27-24 victory.

The last time—and only time—the Titans played the Chargers at SoFi Stadium was December 18th, 2022. Cameron Dicker’s 43-yard field goal sent the Titans home with a 17-14 defeat.

On October 21st, 2018, the Titans played the franchise’s first overseas game against the Chargers in London. After a Titans touchdown brought them within one point with 31 seconds remaining, their two-point conversion attempt to take the lead failed, leaving the Chargers with a 20-19 win.

The Titans were founded as the Houston Oilers and moved to Tennessee in 1997 before becoming the Titans in 1999. The Chargers began in Los Angeles in 1960, moved to San Diego in 1961, and moved back to Los Angeles in 2017. The final time the Titans visited Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego was 2016.

On September 18th, 1960, the two clubs met for the Oilers’ inaugural home game at Houston’s Jeppesen Stadium. The Oilers won that matchup 38-28. In November of that same year, the Chargers won the rematch in Los Angeles, 24-21. The AFL’s top two teams would meet once more that season—a rubber match for the first-ever AFL Championship. The Oilers were victorious at home, rejoicing in a 24-16 win that earned each member of the team an extra $1,016.42.

The following season, they met again for the AFL crown, and the Oilers again were the victors in a 10-3 final. They would clash twice more in the playoffs, first in a 17-14 Oilers win in a 1979 Divisional contest. Following the 2007 season, the Chargers hosted the Titans in a Wild Card matchup and earned their first victory in the postseason series, winning 17-6. It was part of the Chargers’ eight-game winning streak against the Titans, lasting from 1993 until a Titans victory in 2013.

The Chargers and Oilers marked another significant day on September 13th, 1998, when the then-Tennessee Oilers, who played their home games in Memphis in 1997, hosted their first regular season home game in Nashville in front of 41,089 fans at Vanderbilt Stadium. To their dismay, the Chargers spoiled the festivities by handing the Oilers a 13-7 defeat.

Most Recent Games

2016 Week 9 • Nov. 6, 2016 • Titans 35 at CHARGERS 43

The Los Angeles Chargers score the game’s first 16 points before the Titans battle back to take a 21-19 lead in the second half. Marcus Mariota passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns (two to Rishard Matthews) and adds a rushing touchdown, but he is intercepted twice and loses a fumble.

The Chargers turn the three takeaways into 17 points, including a fumble return touchdown by Dwight Lowery and an interception return for a score by Brandon Flowers. Melvin Gordon rushes for 196 yards for the Chargers.

2018 Week 7 • Oct. 21, 2018 (London) • Titans 19 at CHARGERS 20

The Tennessee Titans play the franchise’s first international game at Wembley Stadium. After Marcus Mariota completes a touchdown pass to Luke Stocker with 31 seconds remaining, a two-point conversion fails on an incomplete pass from Mariota to Taywan Taylor. Philip Rivers completes touchdown passes of 75 and 55 yards for the Chargers.

Before halftime Mariota throws his first career interception in the red zone. Dion Lewis totals 155 scrimmage yards, while Tajaé Sharpe has a career-high 101 receiving yards.

2019 Week 7 • Oct. 20, 2019 • Chargers 20 at TITANS 23

The Tennessee Titans defense produces a goal-line stand in the final minute to preserve a victory. Jurrell Casey’s recovery of a Melvin Gordon III fumble in the end zone for a touchback (fumble forced by Wesley Woodyard) clinches the victory after a replay review changes the play from down-by-contact to a fumble recovery.

Ryan Tannehill records his first start for the Titans and goes 23-of-29 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Philip Rivers passes for 329 yards and two scores for the Chargers.

2022 Week 15 • Dec. 18, 2022 • Titans 14 at CHARGERS 17

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker makes a game-winning 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. Ryan Tannehill leads an 11-play, 74-yard drive, including his one-yard touchdown run on a sneak, to tie the game with 48 seconds on the clock. Tannehill is one of several Titans to exit with injury but returns to the game in the second quarter.

Although he is intercepted twice by the Titans defense, Justin Herbert passes for 313 yards and leads the game-winning drive for the Chargers. Derrick Henry accounts for 163 scrimmage yards, including 104 on the ground and 59 as a receiver.

2023 Week 2 • Sept. 17, 2023 • Chargers 24 at TITANS 27 (OT)

After Cameron Dicker’s 33-yard field goal for the Chargers ties the game at the end of regulation, Nick Folk’s 41-yard field goal in overtime wins the game for Tennessee. The Titans defense forces a three-and-out in overtime to set up the game-winning drive. Trailing 11-0 in the first half, a 70-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to Treylon Burks sets up a one-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry.

Tannehill later runs for a 12-yard touchdown and completes a four-yard touchdown strike to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Justin Herbert passes for 305 yards, including 111 yards and two touchdowns to wide receiver Keenan Allen.