Monday, November 11, 2024
APSU Men’s Basketball’s LJ Thomas Shines as ASUN Newcomer of the Week With Record-Breaking Play

APSU Men's BasketballJacksonville, FL – After leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team to a pair of season-opening victories, LJ Thomas was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Thomas is the first Governor to be named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week since Sai Witt received the honor, March 4th.

A transfer from North Carolina State, Thomas earned his first-career start in the Governors’ 95-75 victory against Union last Monday. The Plant City, Florida native had 12 points in the win while tallying seven rebounds and a career-best six assists on just one turnover. 

Thomas followed his performance against Union by leading the Governors to a 68-66 victory against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Friday. He scored a career-high 29 points – shooting 13-of-27 from the field – and hauled in a career-best eight rebounds.

The win against the Bulldogs marked the Governors’ third all-time victory against a current Big East foe and first since defeating Butler on its homecourt in 1989.

Thomas’ 29 points are the most by a Gov since Dezi Jones’ 34-point performance against North Alabama in the ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship Semifinals, March 7th.

Through the opening week of the season, Thomas leads the ASUN in made and attempted field goals with 17 and 39 respectively, and is second in the league with 20.5 points per game. 

Thomas and the Governors return to action tonight for a 7:00pm contest against in-state foe Chattanooga.

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com

