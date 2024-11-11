Austin Peay State University Department of Chemistry to hold December Day Camp

spots for December’s “Crafting Soap with Science” event, scheduled for December 7th from 9:00am until noon at the Sundquist Science Complex.

Secure your spot here for an exciting hands-on workshop exploring the chemistry behind soap making! In this camp, hosted by associate professor of chemistry Dr. Anuradha Pathiranage, students will dive into the science of fatty acids and esters, focusing on long-chain fatty acids, unsaturated and saturated fatty acids, and fatty acid esters using chemistry models. After learning the basics, you’ll get to make your own soap and take it home!

This event is open to students ages 12 and up. Pathiranage at pathiranagea@apsu.edu.

About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM

The Austin Peay State University College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) offers studies in agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences, and physics.

Our discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions in research, industry, education, medicine, and government.