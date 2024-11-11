BACH Leaders Inspire Northeast High School Students with Veterans Day Message of Service and Sacrifice

Clarksville, TN – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Commander Col. Sam Preston and Command Sergeant Maj. Gary Petty addressed Clarksville’s Northeast High School students, faculty, and staff during a school assembly event held in the gymnasium on Thursday, November 7th, to celebrate Veterans Day.

Preston and Petty came to deliver a Veterans Day message, speak about service to others, and recognize the many veterans among the high school faculty and staff who serve or have served our nation.

“Why do we celebrate Veterans Day?” Preston asked the assembly. “What’s important during this holiday is that we recognize the service of those who have worn the uniform to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Preston went on to state the significance of serving and why it’s important to recognize the service of our nation’s veterans.

“It is because of our veterans that we are safely able to cast our vote in a democratic process. We can celebrate our democracy because those veterans were willing to raise their hand and swear the oath to defend and support that fragile idea of the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic,” said Preston.

Petty greeted the assembled student body with a challenge.

“There are so many different ways to serve,” stated Petty. “As we celebrate Veterans Day and when it comes to selfless service, I want to invite you to look at the many options you have.”

“I challenge you to look at what true selfless service is and to participate in selfless service within your community. And remember, selfless service is bigger than just the uniform,” concluded Petty.

Lt. Col. Keil Scott, a U.S. Army Reserve Officer, and the senior Army instructor with Northeast High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, presented Preston a NEHS JROTC plaque of appreciation to thank him and Petty for delivering a Veterans Day message to the Northeast High School audience.