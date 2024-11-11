City of Clarksville Releases Comprehensive 2024 Annual Report, Spotlighting Local Developments

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville released its 2024 Annual Report on Friday, November 8th.

The Annual Report, which is published to the City’s website every year, provides residents and other stakeholders with an in-depth look at the City of Clarksville’s work throughout the course of the fiscal year.

“Our report hits the highlights of a very busy and productive year across all the departments of city government. I am proud of the work we have done on behalf of the taxpayers, and especially grateful for the city employee family who make us a wonderful place to live or visit,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

The report features messages from the Mayor, Chief Financial Officer, and each of the City’s department heads regarding their respective departments’ work and accomplishments.

This is the fourth year the City of Clarksville has published its Annual Report.

“The City of Clarksville is blessed with great leadership from Mayor Joe Pitts, Chief of Staff James Halford, and a collection of City department heads and highly-skilled city employees who know how to accentuate the positives and meet the everyday challenges of this community,” said City of Clarksville Communications Director Jimmy Settle. “This Annual Report is a testament to our enterprise-wide commitment to transparency, and informing everyone about the great work that goes on.”

To view the annual report, readers can visit the City of Clarksville website or use this link: https://online.fliphtml5.com/yarrh/wrtf/#p=1