Clarksville Pets of the Week for November 11th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 11th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Nala is a beautiful female Black Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, and her vaccinations are updated. She will be spayed and microchipped before heading to her forever home. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend!

Dallas is a sweet adult female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, medium size and will be spayed upon adoption. Will make some lucky family a great companion.

Luce is an adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is fully vetted and litter-trained. Luce will be neutered before heading to his forever home.

Nash is an adorable male domestic shorthair mix kitten. He is up to date with kitten vaccinations and he will be neutered before heading to his new home. Come see him and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Violet (Samira) is a sweet female Domestic Shorthair. She is litter trained, spayed and fully vetted. She is considered special needs due to her right eye and will need a low stress environment. An infection caused some distress to her right eye and with many antibiotics it’s healed and she has some limited vision but that does not stop her sassiness!

Violet loves to climb, cuddle, scamper, explore and wrestle. She has done well with other cats, children and dogs. She will thrive with a very quiet, loving, patient and understanding family.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Bethany is a female 2 years old Domestic shorthair cat. She is affectionate, curious, friendly, and playful. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She will sit quietly next to you and does well with other cats, big and small dogs and kids.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 and half year old female Black Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel very clean. She plays well with other dogs but will need as always a meet and greet if other fur siblings are in the home.

She just wants to play and run and will be a great jogging and hiking partner. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is a 6 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is very large but is more of a lover than anything else. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with other dogs and children but prefers a cat free home.

He has been around kids with various energy levels and has done fine. Kane does have a bit of anxiety when left alone but it has been managed with a few easy tricks. He is working on his leash manners and would do best in a yard with a 6 foot fence so he can run and play.

Kane can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Vilo is a one year old male Australian Shepherd mix. He is affectionate, athletic, friendly, funny, gentle, very playful and smart. Vilo is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, heartworm negative and house trained. He is good with other dogs and children.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sonny is a very handsome 10 year old Bull Terrier! He is fully vetted, neutered and is great with men, women, children and other dogs but needs a cat free home. He is not aggressive with cats but thinks they are fun toys and wants to play and often they don’t!

Don’t let Sonny’s age fool you. This boy has energy and tons of love to give to the right family! He has been in rescue for 7 years and really wants his forever home.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her Facebook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Nadja is a one year young female Torbie. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Nadja plays well with other kitties and wants to be the center of attention. She does fine with children but prefers no dogs please.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Pippin is a 3 year old male Welsh Corgi mix. He will be neutered, fully vetted and on all preventatives at the time of adoption. He is good with other dogs and children.

Pippin’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about Pippin you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/pippin or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Chelle is a beautiful young female Lab. She is fully vetted and house-trained. Chelle is a highly energetic young Lab and will need a VERY active family who will make sure she has every possible outlet to run and burn off her energy. She is great with children ages 7 and older who will respect her space when she does settle down.

She must have an strong leader who will continue her training and correct unwanted behavior immediately. This girl absolutely loves her people but needs to know her place in your family/pack. She is a wonderful pup who will benefit from a strong, active, loving family to help her continue on her path to success. She will make a great companion.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage

Matt is an adult male Beagle. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is funny, gentle, smart, affectionate and a basic all round loveable couch potato. He is great with other dogs, children and even goats and chickens. He will make a great addition to the right family call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing