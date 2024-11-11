Veterans Day: Honoring a Century of Service and Sacrifice

Washington, D.C. – The origins of Veterans Day trace back to the end of World War I, when the guns fell silent on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918. This day marked the signing of an armistice that would bring an end to what was then called “The Great War.”

A year later, in November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Armistice Day to honor the heroism and sacrifice of those who served, with solemn observances of parades and public gatherings at 11:00am, as communities across America paused in gratitude and reflection.

The United States Congress, in a resolution passed in 1926, officially recognized November 11th as a day to give thanks and commemorate the peace that had been hard-won. And in 1938, Armistice Day became an official national holiday, dedicated to promoting world peace and honoring World War I veterans.

However, the scope of Armistice Day expanded following World War II and the Korean War. The unprecedented scale of military service in these conflicts prompted Congress in 1954 to broaden the holiday’s meaning, transforming Armistice Day into Veterans Day—a day to honor all American veterans who had served across conflicts. President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first Veterans Day Proclamation that year, rallying the nation to recognize the sacrifices of veterans from all wars and to honor their contributions to the country.

The holiday underwent a temporary change in 1968 with the signing of the Uniform Holiday Bill, intended to create a three-day weekend by observing certain holidays on Mondays. This shift saw Veterans Day moved to October, but the decision led to public outcry and confusion. In 1975, President Gerald Ford signed a law restoring Veterans Day to its original date, November 11th, honoring the historic significance and maintaining a dedicated focus on the contributions of America’s veterans. Since then, Veterans Day has remained on November 11th, regardless of the day of the week.

One of the nation’s most storied military installations, Fort Campbell, home of the legendary 101st Airborne Division, stands as a testament to the courage and dedication of America’s veterans. Known as the “Screaming Eagles,” the 101st has a legacy that dates back to D-Day during World War II. Today, soldiers at Fort Campbell remain ready to deploy at a moment’s notice, embodying the same bravery and resilience that defined them in past battles.

This Veterans Day, we honor the men and women of Fort Campbell, past and present, whose commitment to service continues to protect our nation’s freedom and uphold the values Americans hold dear.

Veterans Day is a national reminder of the commitment, patriotism, and sacrifices made by service members across generations. This observance honors the contributions of veterans, salutes their dedication to peace, and offers a moment for all Americans to reflect on the freedoms protected through their service.