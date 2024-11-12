Altra Federal Credit Union Offers Fun Money Lessons for Teens in Free Virtual ‘Cashy’ Game

Onalaska, WI – Altra Federal Credit Union will host a Teens and Money Webinar featuring the financial education game: Cashy, on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024, from 6:00pm-7:00pm. This event is FREE and for ages 13-18.

What is Cashy? Cashy is an online money game where you compete with friends and grow your assets…but you can’t focus too much on money because you’ll also need to keep your player happy while navigating some of life’s unexpected twists and turns! In the game, you’ll make real-life financial decisions while learning how to budget, use credit, invest, and more.

Altra membership is not required to attend, but registration is necessary. If you are interested in attending, register online at www.altra.org or directly at https://tinyurl.com/4fjyv85b

“Cashy is a great opportunity to learn more about money management and wellness in a fun, engaging environment in which you get to compete against others. The game is quick and does a great job to help simulate some of the choices young adults are going to be making in the future in terms of their careers and their finances,” said Tony Beyer, Financial Wellness Coordinator for Altra Federal Credit Union.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.9 billion in assets and more than 155,000 members worldwide.

Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org