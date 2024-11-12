Clarksville-Montgomery County School System JROTC Hosts Red River Brigade Championships

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School Systems (CMCSS) announces that on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024, cadets from Tennessee, Kentucky, and the surrounding area will gather at Kenwood High School for the highly anticipated JROTC Red River Brigade Championships.

Hosted by the Kenwood High School Black Knights Battalion, this annual event offers a showcase of skill and discipline as cadets compete in both Drill and Air Rifle competitions.

The championship, held at Kenwood High School located at 241 East Pine Mountain Road, begins at 8:00am and is free and open to the public. Spectators from the Clarksville-Montgomery County community and beyond are invited to cheer for cadets from all eight CMCSS high schools, representing schools from the region in a spirited display of teamwork and precision.

In the Drill competition, cadets will perform both armed and unarmed routines based on military drills. The Drill competition highlights cadets’ mastery of marching formations, coordination, and disciplined movement. In the Air Rifle competition, cadets will demonstrate marksmanship skills, aiming to hit targets at various distances with precision.

The event also offers a valuable opportunity for students interested in postsecondary military education. Representatives from college ROTC programs—including those from the University of Tennessee system, Austin Peay State University, and Murray State University—will be on hand to discuss the benefits of ROTC in college. Students do not need to be in JROTC to pursue ROTC in college, and the representatives are available to answer questions about these pathways and potential scholarships.

“We are excited to host the Red River Brigade Championships again this year and welcome everyone in the community to support our cadets,” said a spokesperson from Kenwood High School’s Black Knights Battalion. “This is a wonderful opportunity for students to explore leadership opportunities, whether through JROTC in high school or ROTC in college.”

The event will conclude with an awards ceremony honoring outstanding teams and individual performances in each competition.