Dr. Vargas Valdebenito Highlights Chile’s Healthcare Innovations in Austin Peay State University Visit

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) public health program held a public health equity event on October 24th, 2024. Dr. Karina Vargas Valdebenito, an emergency room surgeon from Chile, was the featured speaker.

Dr. Vargas Valdebenito offered public health students insights into international public health and medical perspectives.

When Dr. Karina Vargas Valdebenito enters her emergency room in Arica, Chile, she sees how her country’s innovative healthcare approaches are saving lives. Her presentation highlighted a bilingual and bicultural exchange of ideas facilitated by Paola Zurita Valdebenito as interpreter, underscoring the global dimension of public health.

Her experiences as a trauma surgeon and perspective on Chilean healthcare inspired students, emphasizing the worldwide relevance of public health and the impact individuals are making to improve lives globally.

Vargas Valdebenito highlighted a remarkable achievement: Chile’s success in reducing gallbladder cancer rates among women by 50%. Her presentation detailed how Chile’s dual public-private healthcare system tackled this disease through systematic prevention, early detection and treatment protocols.

“The evidence-based examples Dr. Vargas Valdebenito shared on prevention, screening and testing demonstrate how access to healthcare directly improves health outcomes,” said Patrick Richardson, a Master of Public Health graduate student who attended the presentation.

For Austin Peay State University students, the visit offered more than an international perspective. It previewed a 2026 study abroad program to Arica, Chile, being developed by Dr. Kadi Bliss, Paola Zurita Valdebenito and Dr. Tyler Nolting. The program will integrate Bliss’ course, “HHP 3400: Coordinated Approach to Child Health,” allowing students to explore child health practices in Chilean schools, such as health and physical education, meal programs and health promotion activities. Students will deliver health promotion and education programming for children.

“Hearing about healthcare challenges and solutions from another country’s perspective was eye-opening,” said Madison Nixon Rodriguez, a junior public health major. “It showed how research and clinical practice can work together to solve major health challenges.”

This experience enriched public health students’ understanding of healthcare in countries like Chile.

A University of Chile graduate, Dr. Vargas Valdebenito has extensive surgical expertise, including specialized training in trauma surgery, microsurgery and advanced laparoscopic procedures. Her training includes Columbia University in New York and Universidad del Valle in Cali, Colombia.