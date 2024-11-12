Marsha Blackburn: Before Year’s End, Congress Must Provide Aid for Hurricane Survivors

Washington, D.C. – With last week’s election results, Republicans have an incredible mandate to secure our border, strengthen our economy, restore law and order, and do so much more to put our country on a better path.

Although we’ll have to wait until the new year to start enacting this strong, conservative agenda, there’s at least one issue Congress should address immediately: ensuring hurricane survivors in Tennessee and across the Southeast receive the disaster assistance they desperately need.

Following Hurricane Helene’s devastating floods, Tennessee faces hundreds of millions of dollars in costs to repair and rebuild homes, businesses, and essential infrastructure, according to preliminary damage assessments. Across the Southeast, the storm reportedly caused more than $50 billion in damages.

Until you’re on the ground, it is difficult to understand the scope of the storm’s destruction. Across five trips to Upper East Tennessee in recent weeks, I’ve met with families whose entire homes washed away, spoken with business owners who have lost everything, and visited communities isolated by road closures and destroyed bridges.

At the same time, I’ve seen firsthand how Tennesseans are coming together with the Volunteer Spirit to rebuild their communities. With support from local and state authorities, they have made incredible progress. But we know that federal support will also prove vital in the weeks and months ahead.

Unfortunately, though, we’ve seen Tennesseans struggle to access crucial federal programs. On October 15th—just over two weeks after Hurricane Helene struck our state—the Small Business Administration announced that it ran out of funds for its disaster loan program, an essential lifeline that helps businesses stay in operation and keep employees on the payroll.

After spending almost half its disaster budget in the first week of October, the Federal Emergency Management Agency also warned that it may have to restrict funding for rebuilding efforts, including repairs for infrastructure such as water treatment facilities.

This shortfall is inexcusable. Just days after Hurricane Helene struck Tennessee, I joined my Senate colleagues who represent states impacted by the storm in calling for a federal disaster relief package to aid rescue, recovery, and rebuilding efforts. To address the needs of our farmers, whose crop fields faced devastating flooding, I also joined the entire Tennessee congressional delegation in urging House and Senate leadership to pass agricultural disaster assistance.

As Congress returns to session this week, we should waste no time in passing these crucial pieces of legislation. In the meantime, Tennesseans should continue to apply for federal assistance so that their applications can be processed while programs are bolstered with more resources. As we begin the rebuilding process, I encourage Tennesseans to consult my hurricane resource guide, www.blackburn.senate.gov/helene, which has crucial information on local, state, and federal resources for hurricane survivors.

As we look to 2025, Tennesseans and Americans have a lot to be hopeful for. By passing federal disaster relief, we can ensure that our neighbors have the resources they need to make their communities stronger than ever.