Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for November 12th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware, our Shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies.

This is a very critical as well as time sensitive situation and we want to start showcasing as many available, adoptable pets from the shelter as possible so they can find their forever families.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables. www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Also, please feel free to share these pets, and of course, MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

King Woods is an older male Labrador/Pit mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and microchipped. He is good with other dogs and children but needs a cat free home. He is also house trained and knows a few commands. He is medium/large size weighing about 54 pounds. He would thrive in an active family with a big fenced yard. He is super sweet and waiting for his forever family.

Aries is a young male Labrador mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. He will thrive with an active family. If you want a great jogging or hiking buddy Aries is your guy.

Snickers is an adult Pit Bull Terrier/Hound mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so once he is microchipped he will be able to go home the same day. This boy has no idea why he is here and is very sad and confused.

He would do best as the only pet in the home. He knows a few basic commands and walks well on the leash. He just wants his forever home, a warm bed and love. Come see Snickers and you might leave with your new best buddy.

Memphis is a young female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She will be spayed before heading to her new family, is litter trained and fully vetted with all current kitten vaccinations. Come by and visit with her, you won’t be disappointed.

Pawla is an adult female Calico. She is fully vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and is litter trained. Pawla will do very well in a home that has plenty of enrichment toys to keep her happy. She is just waiting for her forever family.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls.

Thank you.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control