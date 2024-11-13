Clarksville Anime-Fest Promises Fun for All Ages With Cosplay, Merch, and More on November 30th

Written by Alexandra Arnold

Clarksville, TN – Lovers of anime, superheroes, comics, shows, movies, and collectibles can all be found in Clarksville, but it is a side of the city that does not usually see the spotlight. Clarksville has had conventions in the past, but there is one that has been going strong for three consecutive years – Clarksville Anime-Fest.

Anime is a Japanese style of animation. It can be aimed at any age, but most shows and films have adults and older children as their target demographics. Anime is often colorful and energetic, with deep stories and complex topics and characters. Even anime movies, like the Studio Ghibli movie Spirited Away, have won prestige awards here in the States.

There are many different genres of anime, ranging from fantasy and horror to slice-of-life and comedy. Anime is very popular all around the world. It has been popular for a long time in the West but has only recently made it into mainstream pop culture in the United States.

The world of anime has created an “anime culture” in our country. Part of anime culture is going to anime conventions. Anime conventions are events where fans of anime can come together, meet fellow fans, meet voice actors, participate in related contests and activities, and buy merchandise.

A big part of anime conventions, and no doubt a big part of Clarksville Anime-Fest, is cosplay. Cosplay is when fans of anime (or any piece of media) dress up as characters from the show or film. These costumes are often handmade, expensive, and detailed.

Clarksville Anime-Fest is on its 3rd year. Carmine de Santo, the show manager of the convention, would use the words “fun”, “family” and “exciting” to describe the event.

As previously mentioned, there are many things to do at an anime convention. Clarksville Anime-Fest is no exception. One can expect a variety of over 80 vendors selling toys, collectibles, and other anime and “fandom” merchandise.

There will be meet and greets with voice actors such as Katelyn Barr from Chainsaw Man and Aaron Robert from My Hero Academia. A cosplay contest where con-goers will show off their costumes to be judged will be a big part of the event. Anime trivia and a lip sync battle will also be a part of the activities.

De Santo focuses on how great of an experience Clarksville Anime-Fest can be for families. His favorite part of the convention is seeing families share “fun times together.” A convention can bring about many wonderful things. It can lead to people discovering new interests, getting new collectibles they can keep for a lifetime, and making memories with friends and family. To De Santo, the main goal for this convention is “to see families leaving with a smile on their faces.”

De Santo has a message for those who may be new to anime conventions and not know what to expect: “Come enjoy the new world of anime, and you won’t be disappointed! It’s not for nerds any longer. It’s for anyone that loves great stories and art.”

Anime is an entirely unique, amazing world to get into. There is something for anyone and everyone to enjoy. While getting into anime for the first time may be scary, an anime convention like Clarksville Anime-Fest is a great way to get started.

Clarksville Anime-Fest will be held on November 30th from 10:00am to 5:00pm at Quality Inn Exit 4. Admission is $20.00, with one free child entry per adult ticket. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door on the day of the event.

More information can be found at www.clarksvilleanimefest.com