Clarksville Chamber Hosts Successful Business After Hours at Old Glory Distilling Co.

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce had a great turnout for its September Business After Hours, which was hosted by Old Glory Distilling Co.

The popular distillery recently opened Old Glory Restaurant & Silo Park, and offers “authentic American cuisine with a focus on craftsmanship.” Guests at the event gathered on the patio area where they had access to two bars and an appetizer buffet. The outdoor area also features covered and uncovered seating, a fire pit, a games area, and a stage.

Clarksville’s premier networking event is offered each month at no cost to Chamber members. It’s a chance to make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us

Photo Gallery