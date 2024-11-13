Clarksville Police respond to Wreck with Minor Injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Center Pointe Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was working a wreck with minor injuries at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Center Pointe Road.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:27am and two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard were shut down.

The roadway is back open, but there is a lot of traffic in the immediate area, causing congestion.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared and no other information is available for release at this time.