First-Generation STEM Students, Faculty Share Triumphs at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – For many first-generation college students, the journey through higher education is a pioneering experience defined by challenges and breakthroughs.

At Austin Peay State University (APSU), first-generation graduate students and faculty shared their stories of overcoming obstacles and the importance of support systems.

The Path Less Traveled

“I think it’s awesome that I had support,” said Macee Roberts, a senior and first-generation student at Austin Peay. “Especially being the oldest in my family, my parents encouraged me to stick with my goals … [and] transferring here was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Roberts’ journey began with a passion for biology. A softball player, she transferred to Austin Peay State University from Miami, Ohio, for athletics and a marine biology program. Despite her plans, she became engrossed in bat study: “I had no expectation of liking them as much as I did, and now I’m kind of a bat nerd.”

APSU’s smaller class sizes proved to be one of the greatest benefits for Roberts. They allowed her to forge personal relationships with her professors and learn from them while navigating higher education. She said mentorship and guidance from professors like Dr. Catherine Haase were essential for her success in the unfamiliar college environment.

Facing Reality and Overcoming Challenges

Dr. Christopher Gentry, a first-generation college graduate and chair of the APSU Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Austin Peay State University, faced financial challenges as a student that he strives to help others avoid as a professor.

“I had three part-time jobs and, before the end of my four years, up to five at any time,” he said. “At the time, I wasn’t smart enough to know I could take out loans to cover things like books and other classroom fees.”

Gentry navigated financial aid complexities without prior family experience but later imparted his wisdom to his siblings. Now, he encourages his students to research scholarships.

“I thought to get a scholarship, you had to have straight A’s or be part of some organization,” he said.

Like Roberts, Gentry emphasizes the importance of asking questions. His trial-and-error approach in college led him to take a more hands-on approach with his students.

Creating Supportive Environments

At Austin Peay State University, the faculty’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for first-generation students is evident. Sam Robinson, a professor who returned to Austin Peay State University this year after first matriculating as a first-generation student, strives to create a welcoming atmosphere.

“I try to tell them all the time my door’s open,” she said. “You can come talk to me.”



Robinson received critical support from Austin Peay State University’s radiologic science program as a student, relying on her advisor and cohort to navigate unknown terrain. Now, she wants to provide that same guidance to the next group of rad tech students.



“Because of our cohorts, we get to form bonds with these students and they with each other,” she said. “I was just in their position a few years ago, and as a younger professor, I hope that encourages them to be comfortable approaching me with things.”

Hope for the Future

For many first-generation students, the path to college is paved with uncertainties and misconceptions. Robinson heard in high school about how strictly to expect her college professors to adhere to their rules, and wishes he had felt more comfortable asking for help.

“It’s not only okay to ask questions, but to ask all of the questions and not feel embarrassed,” he said. “Ask multiple people until you get an answer that is at least satisfactory.”

Building a Legacy

First-generation students at Austin Peay are building a legacy of resilience and determination, aided by faculty who understand their journey.

“I think it’ll be easier for [my children] than it was for me,” Roberts said, envisioning a future where her experiences guide the next generation.

The university’s First-Generation College Celebration Week features events from scholarship opportunities to a town hall on student engagement. The celebration will culminate with a first-generation student T-shirt giveaway and photo ops on Friday, November 8th, in the APSU Morgan University Center Plaza and a G1Govs-sponsored tailgate on Saturday, November 9th, before the APSU football game against Abilene Christian. Two $500 scholarships for first-generation students will be presented during the first quarter.

Through shared stories and collective wisdom, the Austin Peay State University community supports and empowers first-generation students, ensuring they leave a lasting impact within and beyond the university. With every challenge faced and overcome, these students and educators contribute to a growing narrative of success and inspiration for those taking the path less traveled.

