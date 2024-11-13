The Great American Gun Show Returns to Clarksville’s National Guard Armory November 23rd & 24th

Clarksville, TN — The Great American Gun Show is making its much-anticipated return to Clarksville next weekend at the National Guard Armory, located at 1801 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The event will run Saturday, November 23rd, 2024, from 9:00am to 5:00pm, and Sunday, November 24th, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, offering enthusiasts a weekend packed with firearms, accessories, and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to buy, sell, and trade a vast selection of firearms, knives, ammunition, holsters, camo gear, and prepping supplies. With thousands of items available, the event caters to collectors, hunters, hobbyists, and anyone interested in self-defense or outdoor gear. The show provides a secure environment where participants can connect, discuss, and exchange items under professional oversight.

Admission is $10.00 for adults, and children under 12 get in free when accompanied by a paying adult. A one-dollar-off coupon is also available on the show’s official website, www.GreatAmericanPromotionsllc.com.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just curious about exploring the world of firearms, this is a chance to get hands-on with products, meet like-minded enthusiasts, and learn more about the industry.