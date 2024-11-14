54.1 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Cross Country Team Aims for Strong Finish at NCAA Regional in Florida

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams Ready to Compete in NCAA South Regional at Apalachee Park. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's Cross CountryClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country team heads to Tallahassee, Florida for the NCAA South Regional on Friday, November 15th, at Apalachee Regional Park. The women will begin at 7:30am CT, while the men’s race starts at 8:30am CT.

Shaye Foster, Ashley Doyle, Sydney Freeman, and Savannah Fruth will participate in the women’s 6K. The women last ran a 6K distance at the Angel Mounds Invitational in October.

Jackson Fowler is the lone male Gov competing in the 10K regional. It is the first time Fowler has participated in a 10K in his collegiate career. 

Florida State hosts the meet at Apalachee Regional Park. This year marks the third straight year a Gov has competed in a cross-country regional.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State Universitycross-country teams on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

APSU Football plays Eastern Kentucky in UAC Finale at Fortera Stadium
