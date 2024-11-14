Clarksville, TN – This Cast Iron Cornbread with Honey Butter recipe brings classic comfort food to your table with a rich and golden twist. Made from a blend of fine cornmeal and flour, the cornbread bakes up fluffy and moist, with just the right touch of sweetness from the sugar.

The cast-iron skillet ensures a crispy, golden crust, while the inside remains tender and soft.

Ingredients

Cornbread:

1 c. fine cornmeal

c. all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

1/4 c. sugar

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 c. whole milk

2 large eggs

6 Tbsp. (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, melted

Honey Butter:

1/2 c. (1 stick) butter, at room temperature, plus more for pan

2 Tbsp. pure honey

Directions

Use a fork to smash and stir together butter, honey, and salt in a bowl until well combined. Cover and refrigerate at 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 425°F. Grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet or 8-inch square baking dish. Whisk together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. In a second bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, and butter. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir just until combined.

Bake until top is lightly golden and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 15 to 17 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Serve warm with honey butter alongside.