Chaeyoung Park Delivers Masterful Performance in Clarksville Concert Series

By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – World-renowned pianist Chaeyoung Park recently performed at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall as part of the Clarksville Community Concert Association’s (CCCA) 2024-25 season.

The 2023 Rubinstein Piano Competition finalist and first prize winner in the 2022 Susan Wadsworth Young Concert Artists International Auditions performed pieces by J.S. Bach, Olivier Messiaen, Cesar Franck, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Igor Stravinsky.

Park has been praised as a passionate pianist who “does not play a single note without thought or feeling” (New York Concert Review). That passion was clearly on display during her Clarksville performance as Park played with exquisite nuance, her fingers gliding effortlessly over the keys, coaxing out delicate melodies and powerful crescendos. Each note was imbued with emotion, and her mastery of dynamics brought the music to life.

CCCA will be presenting Chanticleer at Mabry Concert Hall on Sunday, January 26th, 2025. Visit www.clarksvillemusic.org for details on this and other upcoming concerts.

