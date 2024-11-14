Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for November 14th – 18th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a mild and mostly sunny weekend ahead, with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid-40s.

Conditions will be calm, with patchy fog in the early mornings, clearing up as the sun warms the area. By Monday, rain showers are likely to make a return as temperatures stay comfortably in the upper 60s.

A cloudy day is on tap Thursday with a high near 60 degrees. Winds will be coming from the west at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Thursday night as temperatures drop to around 44 degrees. Winds will shift to the northwest and ease to around 5 mph.

The clouds will clear out for a mostly sunny Friday, with highs reaching close to 60 degrees. A gentle north wind of around 5 mph will keep the day calm.

Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping to around 41 degrees Friday night. Some patchy fog may develop after 9:00pm, with calm winds throughout the night.

After an early morning fog clears by 9:00am Saturday, the day will turn sunny, with temperatures rising to a pleasant 64 degrees. Winds will be light, shifting to the east-southeast at about 5 mph.

Saturday night may see patchy fog form again after 7:00pm, leading into a partly cloudy night with a low of around 43 degrees. Winds will remain calm.

Early morning fog could linger until 7:00am Sunday, but the day will turn mostly sunny with a warmer high near 68 degrees. A light breeze from the south-southwest will increase slightly to around 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures cooling to about 49 degrees.

Clouds will persist throughout Monday, with a high near 69 degrees. A potential rain system is expected later in the day, bringing likely showers.

Showers are likely Monday night, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures will fall to around 56 degrees.

As the weekend winds down, prepare for a shift in weather, with showers likely on Monday evening.