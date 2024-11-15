APSU Volleyball Faces Queens in Regular Season Finale

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team heads to Charlotte, North Carolina for their regular season finale in a Saturday 1:00pm match against Queens at the Levine Center.

Austin Peay most recently took losses to North Alabama and Central Arkansas. Sarah Carnathan had a career-high 19 kills with a .375 attack percentage against North Alabama despite the 3-0 loss.

Queens most recently took a 3-0 win over West Georgia, November 13th at the Levine Center. Kayla McDuffie led with 13 kills and four blocks. This win earned the Royals their first ASUN Tournament berth in program history.

Through The Rotation

Sarah Carnathan leads Austin Peay State University with 244 kills. Her 47 blocks are fourth on the team.

Anna Rita’s 101 blocks lead the APSU Govs; her 173 kills are third.

Kayleigh Ryan leads with 415 assists and 34 service aces. Her 146 digs are third.

Payton Deidesheimer is second on the team with 210 kills and 63 blocks.

Maggie Duyos’ 380 assists and 174 digs rank second. Her 24 aces are fourth.

Emma Loiars is fourth with 17 assists. Her 14 aces and 134 digs rank fifth.

Inside The Series

Queens

Series Record: Govs lead, 2-0

Current Streak: Govs W2

Last Meeting: A 3-0 Govs win on October 20th, 2023, at the Winfield Dunn Center.