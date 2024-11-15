Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Dunbar Cave Road water outage, road closure for water valve replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Sunday, November 17th, 2024, at 5:00am on Dunbar Cave Road from Barnhill Road to Moss Road for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may be possible for the vicinity during the work.

Dunbar Cave Road will be closed from Basham Lane to Moss Road. Traffic will be detoured to Basham Lane and Rossview Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 11:00am.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com