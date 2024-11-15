Cumberland Winds Jazz Project Presents a Musical Tribute to 1940s Radio at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – This fall, the Cumberland Winds Jazz Project is recreating an old-time radio show from the 1940s in a nod to yesteryear.

Traditional big band music will combine with radio skits and vintage advertisements at the Cumberland Winds Jazz Project: 1940s Radio Days at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Saturday, November 23rd, at 7:00pm and Sunday, November 24th, at 2:00pm.

In the intimate setting of Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, The Jazz Project will present music from the popular big bands of the 1940s, including Glenn Miller, Les Brown, Stan Kenton, Gene Krupa, and Count Basie.

The evenings’ featured vocalist will be Sarah Queen singing such all-time favorites such as “I’ve Got a Crush on You,” “Bei Mir Bist du Schön,” “You’re Getting to Be a Habit,” and “Day In, Day Out.” The 1940s Radio Days will also feature alto saxophonist Earl Corrothers, performing “Stella by Starlight,” and local performer David Graham as the radio announcer.

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performances).

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults.

The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.