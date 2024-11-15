Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Host Liberty in Rocky Top Clash on Saturday

Tennessee (3-0) vs. Liberty (2-1)

Saturday, November 16th, 2024 | 11:00am CT / Noon ET

Knoxville, TN | Food City Center | TV: SECN+

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team (3-0) is back at Food City Center on Saturday, as Liberty (2-1) makes it way to Knoxville for what will be the Lady Vols’ second straight game against a team from Conference USA.

After defeating preseason CUSA favorite Middle Tennessee, 89-75, on Tuesday, the projected runner-up Lady Flames will take on the Big Orange at noon on The Summitt in a contest streamed live on SECN+. The matchup is the fourth in a string of six straight and a run of seven of the first eight contests taking place on Rocky Top at the outset of the 2024-25 campaign.

Tennessee carries a 3-0 series record into the game on Saturday afternoon, with the schools facing off in the second of a current two-game series between them. The Lady Vols claimed victory in the first of those two meetings in Lynchburg, VA, last December 31st, 90-55, at Liberty Arena during a six-game winning streak.

Broadcast Details

Kevin DiDomenico (play-by-play) and LVFL Niya Butts (analyst) will have the call for the SECN+ broadcast.

Game Promotions

Parking, Traffic, Flow, Entry Alerts

Individually Speaking

(S)COOP & SCORE: Talaysia Cooper has collected 13 steals in three games, which ranks seventh nationally. Her steals per game average of 4.33 stands ninth in the NCAA. Coop’s defense has led to some transition buckets and has helped her score a team-leading 14.3 points per game thus far.

BACK-TO-BACK DUB-DUBS: UT has gotten double-double performances in each of the past two games, with Ruby Whitehorn producing 18 points and 14 rebounds vs. UT Martin on Nov. 7 and Talaysia Cooper carding 18 points and 10 boards vs. Middle Tennessee on Nov. 12.

CONSISTENT SAM: Samara Spencer is the only Lady Vol to score in double figures in all three games. She posted 12 and 10 vs. Samford and UT Martin, respectively, before making six of nine shots (4-7 3FG) for 17 points vs. Middle Tennessee. She has also notched five assists in each game.

TESS ICES IT: Tess Darby came alive in the fourth quarter vs. Middle Tennessee, draining four of four three-point tries as the Lady Vols pulled away from MTSU after it crept to within eight.

From A Team Perspective

GETTING UP LOTS OF SHOTS: The Tennessee Lady Vols have outshot their opponents from the field 234-152, hitting 100 buckets to their foes’ 67. That’s an average of 78 shots per game compared to 51 (+27).

THAT’S A 10-SECOND COUNT: Tennessee has prevented the opposition from getting the ball over halfcourt in 10 seconds five times in three games. That total ties UT’s number of violations forced over the past five years combined.

GETTING BUCKETS: Tennessee has scored 89+ points in its first three games for the time since 2001-02. It has never tallied 89+ in four straight games to open a campaign, and it has only done so four times at any stretch in a season.

STEALS ON STEALS: A year ago, in a different style of defense, Tennessee averaged only 4.8 steals per game. Talaysia Cooper (4.33) nearly averages that by herself in 2024-25. UT enters this game at 19.3 spg., which is well ahead of the 1997-98 and 1978-79 best of 14.5 spg.

MY “O” MY: UT ranks No. 1 nationally in offensive boards per game at 24.3. They had 33 vs. UT Martin on November 7th.

Inside The Numbers

THIS NUMBER REALLY COUNTS: UT ranks No. 1 in the nation with 96 other teams with a win percentage of 100.

WINNING THE FIRST THREE: Tennessee has won its first three games of a season for the first time since beginning the 2021-22 campaign at 9-0.

SIX STRAIGHT AT HOME: The Lady Vols will play their first six games of the 2024-25 season at home. This marks the first time since 2015-16 that UT has opened a campaign with that many in a row on Rocky Top. Tennessee played eight straight here to start the 2015-16 schedule.

BENCH GETTING IT DONE: Tennessee is ranked seventh nationally in bench points per game. It is outscoring its opponents by an average of 41.0 to 14.0.

TURNING MISCUES INTO POINTS: The Lady Vols are forcing 30.0 turnovers per game, and that is translating into a 46.0 to 18.7 advantage in points off turnovers and a 29.3 to 16.0 edge in fast break points.

SECOND CHANCES: The 24.3 offensive rebounds Tennessee pulls down have enabled it to outscore its foes 24.3 to 8.0 in second chance points.

Bullseye On UT Three-Point Records

Tennessee already has twice set the program single-game three-point attempts record this season, and other school marks beyond the arc also are in jeopardy.

UT broke the single-game best with 39 three-point tries vs. UT Martin on November 7th and then shattered it again with 42 vs. Middle Tennessee on November 12th.

UT’s 34 treys fired vs. Samford (made 10) on Nov. 5 also stand as the No. 5 total in the UT women’s hoops history book.

The Lady Vols just missed their all-time best for threes made in a contest, tying for second best with 15 vs. Middle Tennessee on November 12th.

Tennessee currently ranks No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the SEC in three-pointers attempted per game at 38.3, which is on pace to crush the school record average of 21.1 set last season (No. 150 nationally, No. 3 SEC).

UT is No. 9 nationally and No. 1 in the SEC in three pointers made per game at 11.3. The school record for 3FGs per game came last season, when UT hit 6.8 per contest to rank No. 102 nationally and No. 4 in the SEC.

Tennessee posted its No. 4 total of three-pointers ever made in 2023-24, making 223 in 33 games.

The Lady Vols attempted a program-most 695 treys in 2023-24 in 33 games.

Looking Back At The MTSU Game

In a battle of undefeated in-state rivals residing just outside the top 25, Tennessee narrowly missed a school record in draining 15 three-pointers to sink Middle Tennessee, 89-75, Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 9,697 at Food City Center.

The Lady Vols (3-0) tied two previous performances for second in the school record book with their 15 makes, coming up just short of the 2011 program best of 16 vs. Kentucky on March 6, 2011. They did, however, topple the UT mark for three-point attempts for the second straight game, unleashing 42 tries behind the arc and finishing just five off the SEC record.

Redshirt sophomore guard Talaysia Cooper paced the Big Orange on the evening, recording her first-ever double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting. She also added four rebounds, four steals and a block to her stat line.

Joining her in double figures for points were senior guard Samara Spencer, with 17, followed by fifth-year guard/forward Tess Darby and senior forward Sara Puckett with 14 and 13, respectively.



Middle Tennessee (2-1) was led by guard Courtney Blakely, who fired in a game-high 25 points. She was joined in double figures by Anastasiia Boldyreva, with 18, along Jalynn Gregory and Ta’Mia Scott, who tossed in 13 points apiece.

Notes From The Last Game

NO SHUTTING DOWN SAM: Senior Samara Spencer was untouchable in the first quarter, knocking down four straight three-pointers in the span of four minutes. She owned 13 of the Lady Vols’ 23 points in the first quarter. Spencer surpassed her previous season high of 12 points in the first quarter alone. She also notched a season high in field goals, tallying six. Spencer’s final stat line was a season-best 17 points while matching her season high of five assists.

COOP IN CONTROL: Redshirt sophomore Talaysia Cooper sparked the offense in the third quarter, sinking 12 of the 26 points scored. Cooper finished her night by recording her first career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Turbeville, South Carolina, native matched her career high in field goals with eight. She also set a new career high in rebounds, grabbing 10.

AGGRESSIVE FROM THE ARC: Seven Lady Vols drained at least one three-pointer during Tuesday’s affair, combining for a team total of 15 that tied for second place in school history. The squad matched the 2010-11 team that did it twice in one season against Chattanooga (11/15/10) and Lamar (12/1/10). During the matchup vs. MTSU, Samara Spencer and Tess Darby hit four each, Alyssa Latham and Sara Puckett made two each, while Jewel Spear, Ruby Whitehorn and Zee Spearman recorded one apiece.

ENDING ON A HIGH NOTE: Tennessee staved off MTSU in the fourth quarter, outscoring the visitors by four in that period. Tess Darby led the charge, draining four three-pointers in as many attempts, while Ruby Whitehorn connected on two field goals. Alyssa Latham and Talaysia Cooper added a field goal apiece to help seal the game, as Tennessee enjoyed its finest field goal percentage of the night at 66.7 percent.

SUCCESS AGAINST IN-STATE FOES: The Lady Vols improved to 265-62-1 all-time vs. four-year college teams from the Volunteer State through the 89-75 home win over MTSU on November 12th, 2024. UT, which defeated UT Martin and Middle Tennessee in back-to-back games this season, has won 21 of 23 over schools from within the state border and 37 of the last 39, with the lone setbacks during that run being a 76-69 loss to Vanderbilt in Knoxville on February 28th, 2019, and a 73-62 loss to Middle Tennessee in Huntsville, AL, on December 6th, 2023. With the win this season vs. MTSU, Tennessee improved to 23-1 all-time in the series vs. the Blue Raiders.

UT/LU Series Notes

This marks the fourth meeting between UT and LU in women’s hoops and the second in as many seasons.

The UT Lady Vols are 3-0 all-time, including 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road vs. the Lady Flames.

This will mark Liberty’s first matchup with the Big Orange in a regular season game at Food City Center, as the two previous trips came during the NCAA First Round in 1998 and 2018.

Tennessee has reached the century mark the two previous times LU visited Knoxville.

The Lady Vols are 59-19 all-time vs. teams currently in Conference USA, defeating CUSA member Middle Tennessee on November 12th, 89-75.

A Look At The Liberty Lady Flames

Liberty is picked to finish second in Conference USA this season.

Asia Boone, Emma Hess and Bella Smuda were named to the Preseason All-CUSA Team.

Boone leads LU at 13.3 ppg. with seven threes made.

Hess puts up 12.7 ppg. and has hit eight treys.

Jordan Hodges also is scoring in double figures at 11.0 ppg. while hitting six threes thus far.

About Liberty’s Head Coach Carey Green

Liberty head coach Carey Green is in his 26th season at Liberty, possessing a record of 567-234 there and earning Big South Coach of the Year honors on five occasions.

Green is a native of Louisville, Tenn., and a 1974 graduate of Friendsville (Tenn.) High School, earning his associate’s degree from Roane State in 1976.

After graduating from Coastal Carolina in 1979, Green earned a master’s in science education from Tennessee in 1981.

He was assistant M/W coach at Roane State (1979-81), head boys coach at Coalfield High School (1981-82), head girls coach at Rockwood High School (1982-84) and head men’s and women’s coach at Jackson State (Tenn.) Community College from 1984-87.

He served as an assistant at Clemson from 1987-99 before joining Liberty as head coach in 1999.

Liberty’s Last Game

Liberty raced to a 72-44 victory last Saturday over a California Baptist team that averaged 80.3 ppg. last season on its way to 28 wins and a WAC title.

Led by the inside-outside duo of Bella Smuda (10 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks) and Asia Boone (16 points, 3 steals, 3-7 3FG), Liberty finished a busy opening week of the 2024-25 season at 2-1.

Liberty ended up at 40 percent (24-of-60) from the floor and 31.8 percent (7-of-22) from beyond the arc. The Lady Flames also got to the foul line 18 more times than the Lancers, connecting on 17-of-28 for 60.7 percent.

Liberty dominated in the rebounding category, 52-33, turning 16 offensive boards into 19 second-chance points vs. California Baptist.

The Lady Flames scored 22 points off CBU’s 19 turnovers and tallied 27 bench points with 12 different players getting their names into the scoring column.

The Last Time These Teams Met

The Tennessee Lady Vols wrapped up their non-conference slate with a commanding win over Liberty on December 31st, 2023, rolling to a 90-55 victory in Liberty Arena.

Fifth-year senior Rickea Jackson led UT (7-5) with 21 points and seven rebounds, while senior Tess Darby had a strong showing, turning in a career-best 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from behind the arc.



Junior Kaiya Wynn tied her career high of 12 points and added a career-best seven assists with no turnovers.



Emma Hess was the top scorer for LU (5-10) with 12 points, and Asia Boone was close behind with 11.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

It will be 10 days before the Tennessee women’s basketball team returns to action, but the Lady Vols will be back at Food City Center on November 26th to take on Western Carolina (3-1).

Tipoff is slated for 7:00pm, with the game televised on SEC Network.

The Lady Vol Radio Network broadcast may be heard on stations statewide and via the web on UTSports.com.

Please purchase tickets at AllVols.com or by calling the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office at 1.800.332.VOLS or 865.656.1200.