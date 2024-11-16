7 Tennessee Vols Start Strong but Fall to #12 Georgia, 31-17

Athens, GA – The seventh-ranked Vols battled but were unable to overcome No. 12 Georgia, falling 31-17 Saturday night at Sanford Stadium after jumping out to a 10-0 lead.



Running back Dylan Sampson led the offense on the ground, rushing 19 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. The score, his 21st of the season, moved the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native into a tie with Gene McEver for the single-season program record for touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava completed 20 of 33 passes for 167 yards. Wide receiver Squirrel White caught a team-leading six passes for 45 yards, giving him 128 career receptions and moving him into seventh place on Tennessee’s all-time list.



On defense, the Vols batted down a season-high-tying six passes, with six different players recording a pass breakup. Defensive back Will Brooks led the team with seven tackles.