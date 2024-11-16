7 Tennessee Vols Start Strong but Fall to #12 Georgia, 31-17

Athens, GA – The seventh-ranked Vols battled but were unable to overcome No. 12 Georgia, falling 31-17 Saturday night at Sanford Stadium after jumping out to a 10-0 lead.
Running back Dylan Sampson led the offense on the ground, rushing 19 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. The score, his 21st of the season, moved the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native into a tie with Gene McEver for the single-season program record for touchdowns.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava completed 20 of 33 passes for 167 yards. Wide receiver Squirrel White caught a team-leading six passes for 45 yards, giving him 128 career receptions and moving him into seventh place on Tennessee’s all-time list.
On defense, the Vols batted down a season-high-tying six passes, with six different players recording a pass breakup. Defensive back Will Brooks led the team with seven tackles.
Tennessee’s (8-2, 5-2 SEC) defense started strong, forcing a quick three-and-out on Georgia’s first possession. The Vols then marched 78 yards on their opening drive, capped by a one-yard touchdown run from tight end Miles Kitselman—his first career rushing score.
Tennessee went up 10-0 late in the first quarter when redshirt freshman kicker Max Gilbert connected on a 52-yard field goal—the longest of his career.
Georgia (8-2, 6-2 SEC) responded with consecutive touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. The Vols answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, ending in a 27-yard touchdown run by Sampson.
UGA kicker Peyton Woodring tied the game with a 36-yard field goal with five seconds left in the first half, making it 17-17 at the break.
The Bulldogs regained the lead with a 12-play, 87-yard drive in the third quarter, capped by a 10-yard touchdown scramble from quarterback Carson Beck.
Georgia added to the lead with a two-yard touchdown run with 2:26 remaining in the game.