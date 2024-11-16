APSU Volleyball Ends 2024 Season with Hard-Fought Loss to Queens

Charlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Queens Saturday at the Levine Center.

In the first set, Anna Rita and Payton Deidesheimer combined for eleven kills to lead the team. However, Queens’ three separate runs of three or more points straight were too much to overcome, despite the Govs coming within two points, 25-23.

The Govs led 20-16 in the second set, but timely scoring from Queens brought them back, and despite two kills in the final five points from Gabriella Mackenzie, the Royals won the second set 30-28, the second straight set the Govs kept within two points.

In the third set, Queens started with a 6-1 lead, and while Maggie Duyos collected eight assists, APSU fell in the final set 25-15, losing in straight sets.

The loss wraps up the 2024 season for the Governors.

Inside The Box Score