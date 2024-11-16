51.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, November 16, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Volleyball Ends 2024 Season with Hard-Fought Loss to Queens
Sports

APSU Volleyball Ends 2024 Season with Hard-Fought Loss to Queens

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Pushes Queens to the Brink but Fall in Competitive Season Finale. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Pushes Queens to the Brink but Fall in Competitive Season Finale. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballCharlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Queens Saturday at the Levine Center.

In the first set, Anna Rita and Payton Deidesheimer combined for eleven kills to lead the team. However, Queens’ three separate runs of three or more points straight were too much to overcome, despite the Govs coming within two points, 25-23. 

The Govs led 20-16 in the second set, but timely scoring from Queens brought them back, and despite two kills in the final five points from Gabriella Mackenzie, the Royals won the second set 30-28, the second straight set the Govs kept within two points.

In the third set, Queens started with a 6-1 lead, and while Maggie Duyos collected eight assists, APSU fell in the final set 25-15, losing in straight sets.

The loss wraps up the 2024 season for the Governors.

Inside The Box Score

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Football Drops OT Thriller to Eastern Kentucky, 30-27
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information