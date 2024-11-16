APSU Women’s Basketball Continues Road Stretch Against Miami (OH)

Austin Peay (1-2) at Miami (OH) (2-1)

Sunday, November 17th, 2024 | 12:00pm CT

Oxford, OH | Millet Hall

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team continues its road game stretch with a Sunday 12:00pm CT game against Miami (OH) at Millet Hall in Oxford, Ohio.

Austin Peay (1-2) enters Sunday’s contest after defeating Indiana State, 74-56, in Terre Haute. Freshman Sa’Mya Wyatt paced the Govs with 26 points and eight rebounds, both career highs. This was the most efficient game for the APSU Govs this season, as they shot .537 as a team.

Miami (2-1) most recently took an 84-53 victory against Tiffin at home. Four Redhawks scored double-figures, highlighted by a 14-point performance by Emily Bratton.

This will be the sixth meeting of the Governors and the Redhawks, with the Redhawks leading 1-4. The last meeting was a 53-44 Governor win at F&M Bank Arena on December 23rd.

The Fast Break

Brittany Young is in her fourth season as a head coach and fourth year with Austin Peay State University.

Young made additions to her staff during the off-season in David Lowery, Iesia Walker, Anna Gomez, and Tiya Douglas.

The Governors’ returners are La’Nya Foster, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, JaNiah Newell, and Jeanine Brandsma. Newell and Brandsma did not see action last season due to injury. Foster, Nelson, and Cater make up 44.0 percent of the Govs’ returning points, 37.1 percent of returning rebounds, and 48.5 percent of returning assists.

Foster returns after being named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Freshman of the Year, making her the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Freshman of the Year and the first Governor to receive Freshman of the Year honors since APSU Hall of Famer Gerlonda Hardin won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award for the 2000-01 season.

Nisea Burrell, Jordan Boddie, Nariyah Simmons, and Jenny Ntambwe transferred to Clarksville this season, and Anovia Sheals, Briana Rivera, Rose Azmoudeh, and Sa’Mya Wyatt have begun their college careers with the Governors.

Sa’Mya Wyatt leads the APSU Govs with 12.0 points per game.



La’Nya Foster leads with 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.



The Gov’s schedule consists of four first-time opponents in Manhattan, Florida Atlantic, High Point, and the ASUN’s newest member, West Georgia.



Austin Peay State University was picked fifth and sixth in the preseason coaches and media poll, respectively.

About the Miami (OH) Redhawks

The Miami (OH) Redhawks are 2-1 this season and 2-0 at home

Head coach Glenn Box is in his second season at the program’s helm and is 11-21.

Amber Tretter paces the Redhawks, averaging 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

