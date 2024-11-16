Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball signs Four to 2025 Signing Class

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young has announced four signees to the 2025-2026 season.

The signees include three incoming freshmen and one junior college transfer.

Jade Rucker | Tupelo High School I Tupelo, MS

A combo Guard hailing from Tupelo, Mississippi, Rucker is currently ranked the number one player in the state for the class of 2025. A three-time Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen, she averages 18 points and nine rebounds per game in her five years playing varsity at Tupelo High School.

Rucker was a member of the 2023-24 Mississippi High School Athletics Association 7A State Championship team, an All-District Team member, and a Lee County Tournament All-Region Team member. Outside of Tupelo HS, Rucker played for the AAU team Mississippi All N under Coach Calvin French. While playing for the Mississippi All N, Rucker was a team captain, a National Championship All-Tournament Team member, and a Big Easy Hoopfest All-Tournament Team member.

Coach Young on Jade

“Jade has the length and versatility to affect the game both offensively and defensively. Jade will contribute immediately to our system of positionless basketball. She’s not afraid of the work required to be great and those values have been instilled by her parents and support system. We are excited to officially welcome Jade and her family to the APSU family.”

Kyra Perkins | Walters State CC I Morrison, TN

A combo guard from Morrison, Tennessee, Kyra joins the APSU Govs after spending two seasons at Walters State Community College where she is currently ranked in the Top 25 in program history for points in a single season with 412 points during her freshman campaign. She was named the Tennessee Community College Athletics Association’s Freshman of the Year for the 2023-24 season and a member of the All-TCCAA First Team.

Perkins averaged 15.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in her two seasons with the Senators. She was recently named TCCAASports/Region 7 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, averaging 25.5 points, eight rebounds, 4.5 assists, and four steals in Walters State’s two games during the week of November 4th.

Coach Young on Kyra

“Kyra has the size and ability to stretch the floor beyond the arc. She also has the athleticism to impact our program on both ends of the floor. Kyra will be counted on to add experience to our roster. We are so excited to welcome Kyra and her family to the APSU women’s basketball family.”

McKenzie Neal | Bayonne High School I Okeechobee, FL

A center native of Okeechobee, Florida completing her senior season in River Edge, New Jersey, McKenize comes to Clarksville after prepping at Bayonne High School. Neal was named the 2023-24 NJ.COM Hudson County Player of the Year.

She was First Team All-County and Second Team All-State. She was a part of the 2022-23 State Championship winning team and was a First Team All-County selection. Outside of Bayonne, Neal played for the AAU team, New Heights, under coach Damel Ling.

She was Select 40 16U First Team Selection in 2022-23. During her 2021-22 season, Neal was ten-time MaxPreps Player of the Game, 2022 District Champion, FACA 5A District 19 Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

Coach Young on McKenzie

“McKenzie’s combination of strength and skill gives her an opportunity to be an immediate impact player in our program. Having a sibling that plays football at the highest level means she is no stranger to the work that is required. We are excited to help her reach her full potential, and we welcome McKenzie and her family to the APSU women’s basketball family.”

Jim’Miyah Branton | Slam Academy I Miami, FL

A native of Miami, Florida, Jim’Miyah joins Austin Peay State University after prepping at Slam Academy where she was a five-year starter and a member of the 1,000-point club. Branton is a four-time district champion, a two-time regional champion, and a two-time state final four participant.

She averaged 16 points and ten rebounds per game and earned a Miami Dade Player of the Year nomination. Outside of Slam Academy, Branton played for the Miami Suns Team Fowles 17U team.

Coach Young on Jim’Miyah

“Jim’Miyah exudes toughness and grit. She will set the tone in our system from the point guard position. Jim’Miyah has a strong passion for the defensive end of the floor and is a fierce competitor in everything she does. We are excited to officially welcome Jim’Miyah and her family to the APSU women’s basketball family.”