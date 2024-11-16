Clarksville Christian School’s Niah Rhodes Celebrates D1 Signing with Florida A&M University Basketball

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School is delighted to announce that senior Niah Rhodes has officially signed to play NCAA Division I basketball at Florida A&M University.

A signing ceremony was held on Thursday, November 14th, 2024, surrounded by family, friends, coaches, and teammates, celebrating this remarkable milestone.

Lady Centurions Head Coach Trenton Hassell, who has had the privilege of coaching Niah, shared his excitement: “I have had the privilege to watch Niah play for 2 years, and she is an awesome young lady to coach on and off the court! She’s a hard worker and will give you everything! She has worked hard to earn this opportunity to play ball and continue her education at the D1 level! Niah and her family have sacrificed so much for her to be here and prepare for college ball, and CCS is blessed to have them as part of our family! FAMU is getting a special young lady and family.”

Niah’s signing represents the culmination of years of dedication, hard work, and support from her family, teammates, and coaches. This is a proud moment not only for her and her family but also for the entire Centurion community.

CCS Athletic Director and Boys Head Basketball Coach Jason Shelton added:”Niah’s commitment to excellence, both as an athlete and as a student, is an inspiration to everyone at CCS. Her dedication to her craft, along with her family’s unwavering support, has paved the way for this incredible achievement. Florida A&M is gaining not just a talented player but an outstanding individual. We couldn’t be more proud of Niah and her journey.”

About Clarksville Christian School

Clarksville Christian School is the largest private school in Montgomery County, providing a Christ-centered education that equips students with the skills, knowledge, and values necessary for success in college, career, and life. CCS offers a robust academic program, state-of-the-art facilities, and a commitment to serving the diverse needs of its students.

Signature programs and initiatives include the following institutes and programs:

Engineering & Technology : Preparing students for innovative careers through advanced courses in engineering principles, robotics, and technology.

: Preparing students for innovative careers through advanced courses in engineering principles, robotics, and technology. Biomedical Sciences : Offering hands-on experiences and foundational knowledge for students interested in healthcare, research, and medical sciences.

: Offering hands-on experiences and foundational knowledge for students interested in healthcare, research, and medical sciences. AgriTech : Integrating modern agricultural sciences with technology to educate future leaders in the agriculture and environmental sectors.

: Integrating modern agricultural sciences with technology to educate future leaders in the agriculture and environmental sectors. The Cambridge Leadership Institute : Focusing on global leadership skills, critical thinking, and collaboration to prepare students for success in an interconnected world.

: Focusing on global leadership skills, critical thinking, and collaboration to prepare students for success in an interconnected world. JROTC (Christian Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) : Building discipline, leadership, and citizenship skills in students who are considering a military pathway or who seek character development.

: Building discipline, leadership, and citizenship skills in students who are considering a military pathway or who seek character development. RISE Academy: A specialized program dedicated to supporting students on the autism spectrum, providing individualized attention and resources to help each child achieve their fullest potential in a nurturing and inclusive environment.

By combining these innovative academic opportunities with a strong emphasis on athletics and faith, CCS ensures students receive a well-rounded education that fosters integrity, leadership, and purpose.