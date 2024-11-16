U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Discusses Federal Disaster Relief for Hurricane Helene on Senate Floor

Washington, D.C. – On the Senate floor, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) discussed the urgent need for the Senate to pass federal disaster relief for Hurricane Helene survivors across Upper East Tennessee, where more than 1,500 homes were damaged and 209 businesses were impacted.

Senator Blackburn has made five trips to the area in recent weeks to survey damage, speak with business owners and volunteers, and hear from families whose entire homes were washed away.

Remarks as Prepared

We Must Ensure Tennessee Hurricane Survivors Receive Disaster Assistance

“With last week’s election results, the American people have given Republicans an incredible mandate, to secure our border, to strengthen our economy, to restore law and order, and to do so much more to put our country on a better path.

Although we’ll have to wait until the new year to start fully enacting this strong, conservative agenda, we still have work to do before the new Congress is sworn in.

At the top of the list: ensuring hurricane survivors in Tennessee and across the Southeast receive the disaster assistance they desperately need.”

It is Difficult to Understand the Scope of the Destruction Until You’re on the Ground

“Damage assessments show that Tennessee faces $510 million in costs to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure following Hurricane Helene.

Across Upper East Tennessee, more than 1,500 homes were damaged or made inaccessible, including 503 that were destroyed, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Another 209 businesses were impacted, including 36 that were destroyed.

The total economic losses to Tennessee’s agricultural and forestry industries, meanwhile, could exceed $1.3 billion, according to the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture.

Across the Southeast, the storm reportedly caused more than $50 billion in damages.

Until you’re on the ground, it is difficult to understand the scope of the storm’s destruction.”

While Tennesseans Are Coming Together, Federal Support is Vita

“Across five trips to Upper East Tennessee in recent weeks, I’ve visited communities isolated by road closures and destroyed bridges, spoken with business owners who have lost everything, and met with families whose entire homes washed away in devastating floods.

At the same time, I’ve seen firsthand how Tennesseans are coming together with the Volunteer Spirit to rebuild their communities.

With support from local and state authorities, they have made incredible progress.

Governor Lee and our county mayors deserve special praise for how they jumped into action to support our communities.

But we know that federal support will also prove vital in the weeks and months ahead.

Unfortunately, though, we’ve seen Tennesseans struggle to access crucial federal programs.

Just two weeks after Hurricane Helene struck our state, the Small Business Administration announced that it ran out of funds for its disaster loan program—an essential lifeline that helps businesses stay in operation and keep employees on the payroll.

After spending almost half its disaster budget in the first week of October, FEMA also warned that it may have to restrict funding for rebuilding efforts—including repairs for infrastructure such as water treatment facilities.

This shortfall is inexcusable.”

Senator Blackburn is Urging Congress to Pass Disaster Assistance Without Delay

“Just days after Hurricane Helene struck Tennessee, I joined my Senate colleagues who represent states impacted by the storm in calling for a federal disaster relief package to aid rescue, recovery, and rebuilding efforts.

To address the needs of our farmers, whose crop fields faced devastating flooding, I also joined the entire Tennessee congressional delegation in urging House and Senate leadership to pass agricultural disaster assistance.

With Congress back in session, we should waste no time in passing these crucial pieces of legislation.

By passing federal disaster relief, we can ensure that Tennesseans and Americans across the Southeast have the resources they need to make their communities stronger than ever.”