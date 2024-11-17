Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Drops Close Game to Miami (Ohio), 59-52

Oxford, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 59-52 decision to Miami (Ohio) on Sunday at Millet Hall.

Austin Peay (1-2) and Miami (3-1) exchanged shots in the first quarter, as a layup by Sa’Mya Wyatt gave the APSU Govs a 7-6 lead with 6:41 remaining. The Redhawks went on a 10-0 run, allowing them to lead the Govs by nine at 16-7.

Austin Peay State University’s scoring drought was ended with a three-pointer by Abby Cater, cutting the Govs’ deficit to six at 16-10 heading into the second quarter.

The Redhawks extended their lead to eight at 27-19 with a layup by Katey Richason six and a half minutes into the second quarter. A pair of threes by La’Nya Foster and Briana Rivera got the Govs as close as three points to the Redhawks at 28-25 with two minutes left on the clock. Miami outscored the Governors 6-4 in the quarter’s final two minutes, taking the 34-29 lead into halftime.

Wyatt started the second half of the game with a layup with Anovia Sheals on the assist three and a half minutes into the third quarter, scoring 44-32. Both teams were scoreless until a layup by Nisea Burrell with four and a half minutes remaining. Foster hit her second three-pointer of the game to cut the APSU Govs’ trail to 44-37, but this would be the last basket for the Govs until a jumper by Anala Nelson with three seconds remaining, making the score 48-39.

The Governorss went on a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter to get within three of the Redhawks at 52-49 with 4:25 left in the game. The Redhawks extended their lead with a free-throw by Tamar Singer, but free-throws by Nelson and Cater cut their deficit to one at 53-52 with 1:13 left on the clock. The Redhawks ended the game on a 6-0 run, taking the 59-52 victory.

The Difference

Fouls. The APSU Governors had 22 personal fouls compared to the Redhawks 16. The Redhawks made 17-of-20 free throws in comparison to the Govs’ 10-of-14.

Inside The Box Score

Sa’Mya Wyatt led for the second straight game with 16 points. La’Nya Foster had 15.

Wyatt and Foster have scored double-figures in consecutive games.

Foster had three three-pointers

The Governors scored 20 points from Miami’s 21 turnovers

Austin Peay State University’s 35.5 three-point percentage was a season high.

The Governors out-rebounded the Redhawks 28-26.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back home for a November 24th, 2:00pm game against Mercer on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.