Clarksville Children’s Chorus to Perform Free Fall Concert at Austin Peay State University November 18th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Community School of the Arts, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Music, will present the Clarksville Children’s Chorus Fall Concert on Monday, November 18th, 7:30pm in the Mabry Concert Hall.

This free public performance, directed by Dr. Korre Foster, will feature the APSU Choirs and musical accompaniment by Jeffrey Thomas. Jan Corrothers will accompany the CCC on piano.

“The Clarksville Children’s Chorus is excited to share musical selections from its third season with parents and the community,” said choral director Dr. Michael Chandler. “This concert will represent the children’s hard work together during rehearsals since early August. We’re also grateful to the APSU Choirs for joining us at our concert and for performing with us on two of our selections.”

Established in 1990, the Community School of the Arts (CSA) at APSU offers a variety of arts classes for children and adults, from beginning to advanced levels, in the areas of dance, theatre, music, creative writing, and visual art.

“The Community School of the Arts strives to provide accessible arts experiences to the Clarksville-Montgomery County community,” said Kevin Loveland, CSA coordinator. “The Clarksville Children’s Chorus does a great job of fulfilling this mission, offering top-notch instruction at an affordable rate.”

The Clarksville Children’s Chorus was started in 2022 and is open to children in fourth, fifth, and sixth grades. It engages young musicians through community and performance, inspiring a lifelong love of music.

For more on this production, contact Chandler at chandlerm@apsu.edu . To learn about future CSA events and productions, visit www.apsu.edu/csa/.

About the Clarksville Children’s Chorus

The Clarksville Children’s Chorus (CCC) is comprised of fourth, fifth, and sixth graders from public, private, and homeschool programs across the Clarksville, Fort Campbell, and Hopkinsville areas. CCC rehearses and performs engaging, diverse, and age-appropriate choral music with a special emphasis on artistry and music literacy.