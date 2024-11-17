Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for November 17th – 21st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County will bring mild temperatures and a mix of sunshine and clouds, making for pleasant days before rain chances return early in the week.

Expect a slight cooling trend as we approach midweek, with a notable drop in temperatures by Thursday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. A gentle south-southwest breeze of 5 to 10 mph will add to the comfortable weather.

Sunday night brings increasing cloud cover, with a low of around 51 degrees. Winds will remain calm, shifting to the south-southeast at around 5 mph.

It will be partly sunny Monday, with a high near 72 degrees. South-southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph may gust up to 20 mph, bringing a slightly breezy feel.

Rain moves into the area after midnight Monday night, with an 80% chance of showers. Expect a mild low around 62 degrees and gusty south-southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday will begin with a 40% chance of showers, mainly in the morning, giving way to partly sunny skies. The high will remain near 72 degrees with west-southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night clears out significantly, with just a slight 20% chance of showers before midnight. Lows will drop to around 49 degrees under mostly clear skies, with calm west-southwest winds picking up slightly after midnight.

There will be increasing clouds and a 40% chance of showers on Wednesday. Highs will reach 58 degrees, but a west wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, will bring a cooler feel to the day.

The chance of showers drops to 30% Wednesday night, mostly before midnight. Temperatures will dip to around 35 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, with continued gusty winds from the west around 15 mph.

Thursday stays chilly with a 30% chance of showers, primarily in the afternoon. The high will struggle to climb past 47 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Expect a 20% chance of showers Thursday night, mostly cloudy skies, and a low near 35 degrees.

As we transition into the latter half of the week, temperatures will cool significantly, signaling the approach of late autumn weather. Be sure to prepare for cooler evenings and keep an umbrella handy for midweek showers.