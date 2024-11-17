Marsha Blackburn Report: Honoring Our Veterans

Washington, D.C. – On Monday, we celebrated Veterans Day and paused to say thank you. The Volunteer State is home to more than 400,000 veterans.

Thank you to our veterans for their service, the sacrifice that their families have made, and their dedication and commitment to making certain that the United States of America stays a free and independent nation.

Weekly Rundown

Since January 2021, the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration has released nearly 100 dangerous individuals on the terrorist watchlist into the country, as well as illegal immigrants from U.S. adversaries like Iran. My bipartisan bill, the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act, would ensure that no migrant tied to Hamas and the horrific terrorist attack on October 7 is allowed to enter our country or receive immigration benefits on the taxpayers’ dime. Read more here.

Across five trips to Upper East Tennessee in recent weeks, I’ve visited communities isolated by road closures and destroyed bridges, spoken with business owners who have lost everything, and met with families whose entire homes were washed away during the devastating floods. Tennesseans are coming together with the Volunteer Spirit to rebuild their communities, but federal support will prove vital in the weeks and months ahead. On the Senate floor this week, I discussed the urgent need for the Senate to pass federal disaster relief for Hurricane Helene victims across Upper East Tennessee, where more than 1,500 homes were damaged and 209 businesses were impacted. Watch the full floor speech here.



The U.S. Department of Education has turned a blind eye to academic institutions using federal funding to promote radical, anti-Israel viewpoints. Senator Lummis (R-Wyo.) and I sent a letter to Secretary Miguel Cardona regarding the agency’s negligence and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars. Read more here.



In September, the Chinese Communist Party announced they were ending their international adoption program, creating uncertainty for many American families. My colleagues and I sent a letter urging President Joe Biden to stand up for families navigating the People’s Republic of China’s decision to end intercountry adoptions for those without Chinese familial ties and honor the adoptions of families who have matched with children.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI