Marsha Blackburn Report: Honoring Our Veterans

Washington, D.C. – On Monday, we celebrated Veterans Day and paused to say thank you. The Volunteer State is home to more than 400,000 veterans.
Thank you to our veterans for their service, the sacrifice that their families have made, and their dedication and commitment to making certain that the United States of America stays a free and independent nation.
Weekly Rundown
Since January 2021, the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration has released nearly 100 dangerous individuals on the terrorist watchlist into the country, as well as illegal immigrants from U.S. adversaries like Iran. My bipartisan bill, the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act, would ensure that no migrant tied to Hamas and the horrific terrorist attack on October 7 is allowed to enter our country or receive immigration benefits on the taxpayers’ dime. Read more here.
The U.S. Department of Education has turned a blind eye to academic institutions using federal funding to promote radical, anti-Israel viewpoints. Senator Lummis (R-Wyo.) and I sent a letter to Secretary Miguel Cardona regarding the agency’s negligence and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars. Read more here.
In September, the Chinese Communist Party announced they were ending their international adoption program, creating uncertainty for many American families. My colleagues and I sent a letter urging President Joe Biden to stand up for families navigating the People’s Republic of China’s decision to end intercountry adoptions for those without Chinese familial ties and honor the adoptions of families who have matched with children.
Marsha’s Roundup
ICYMI
- For a list of resources available to Tennesseans affected by Hurricane Helene, visit my website at www.blackburn.senate.gov/helene. Click here to apply for federal assistance through FEMA.
- This week, on Newsmax’s Newsline I spoke with Bianca de la Garza about who I hope will replace Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in the Senate, President Trump’s Cabinet appointments, and the need to block activist judges from being seated on the federal bench. Watch the full interview here.
- Taxpayers shouldn’t be penalized when the IRS delays processing their tax returns even though they have submitted them on time. My bipartisan bill, the Tax Administration Simplification Act, would shield taxpayers from unfair penalties, streamline tax filing, and provide more flexibility for small businesses. Read more here.
- It was wonderful to welcome Tennesseans celebrating Diwali in D.C. this week.