Clarksville Pets of the Week for November 18th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 18th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Fendy is a young female Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted and she will be spayed and microchipped before heading to her forever home. She is a gorgeous young lady and is ready for any adventure. Fendy is incredibly sweet and walks well on the leash.

She gets excited easily and is always happy to see you. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend!

Peter is a sweet 2-year-old adult male, possibly a Beagle/Basset mixed breed. He is fully vetted, medium size and will be neutered upon adoption. He was a bit of a puller on the leash but that is easily corrected with a harness.

He was excited to see the other dogs in the yard and wanted to play. Will make some lucky family a great companion.

Mandy is an adult female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted and litter trained. Mandy will be spayed before heading to her forever home. She has been waiting since September for her forever family. She will be a wonderful companion for someone.

Maverick is a 10 week old male Black Tabby Domestic shorthair mix kitten. He is up to date with kitten vaccinations, litter trained and he will be neutered before heading to his new home. He was a bit shy but will warm up quickly and loves blankets, cat beds, cat towers and toys. Come see him and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Deetz is quite the Cat in a Hat fashionista! She is a sweet female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is great with other cats and children. Deetz is a delightful mix of personality and playful antics.

She has a flair for the dramatic and loves exploring her surroundings.When she is done with her antics and exploring she will curl up in your lap. She will be a delightful, fun addition to your family.



If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Pearl is a female 12 week old Domestic shorthair kitten. She is affectionate, curious, friendly, and playful. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is such a sweetheart.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 and half year old female Black Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel very clean. She plays well with other dogs but will need as always a meet and greet if other fur siblings are in the home.

She just wants to play and run and will be a great jogging and hiking partner. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is a 6 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is very large but is more of a lover than anything else. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with other dogs and children but prefers a cat free home. He has been around kids with various energy levels and has done fine.

Kane does have a bit of anxiety when left alone but it has been managed with a few easy tricks. He is working on his leash manners and would do best in a yard with a 6 foot fence so he can run and play. Kane can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee.

For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Lenny (Blackk & Tan) & Squiggy (White/Tan) are 3 month old male Australian Shepherd mixes. They are affectionate, curious, friendly, funny and very playful. They are updated on all puppy shots and are good with other dogs, cats and children. They don’t need to be adopted together. They will be wonderful additions to their forever families.

You can find them and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.-401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jewels is a very sweet 3 year old female mix breed. She is fully vetted and waiting on her spay appointment.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Kinsley is a 6 month old female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Kinsley loves her cat tower and all kinds of toys. She is fine with other cats, children and even cat friendly dogs. Once she gets comfortable with you she absolutely loves being picked up and held.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Ralphie is a 4 month old Great Dane mix. Ralphie will be fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and on preventatives prior to adoption. Ralphie loves other dogs, cats are ok and he’s fine with kids. He is working on his house training and is such a good boy.

Ralphie’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about Ralphie you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/ralphie or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Inky is a 2 year handsome male Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house/crate trained. He can be dog selective so meet and greets are required if there are other fur siblings in the home but is great with kids. Inky is a real sweetheart. He is unsure about cats but does love walks and is quite the couch surfer too.

He is chock full of personality and is waiting for his forever home. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle@ 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage

Matt is an adult male Beagle. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is funny, gentle, smart, affectionate and a basic all round loveable couch potato. He is great with other dogs, children and even goats and chickens. He will make a great addition to the right family call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing