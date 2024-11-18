65.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Clarksville Police Investigate Serious Motorcycle vs. Vehicle Crash on Madison Street at Porters Bluff Road

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:00pm at the intersection of Madison Street and Porters Bluff Road. Madison Street is completely shut down between

Golf Club Lane and Pageant Lane. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

FACT Investigators are en route to process the scene and the motorcyclist is being flown to Nashville by Life Flight helicopter, his status is unknown, and there is no other information available for release at this time.

