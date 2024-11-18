Nashville Sounds Group Outing Packages for 2025 Season Now Available

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds announced today its group and premium hospitality areas for the 2025 season are now on sale. The Sounds host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, an affiliate of the Miami Marlins, on Opening Day at First Horizon Park on Friday, March 28th, at 6:35pm.

Group areas at First Horizon Park include the EuroStone Field Suites, Budweiser and Advance Financial Decks, Hit City Hall presented by Delta Dental, Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place, Coors Light Home Run Porch, Toyota 4-Tops, Busch Light presents Paradise Park and Club Suites. The Sounds and First Horizon Park can host groups from as small as four (4) people to as large as 500.

Premium hospitality areas include luxurious group seating behind home plate to unique seating in the outfield. Note: Sales tax is not reflected in group area price.

EuroStone Field Suites – Four Suites Available Each Game

$2,000 per Field Suite ($80.00 per person).

Private luxury suites with a hospitality host.

Accommodates groups up to 50 (All four Field Suites can be combined for groups up to 200).

Each reservation includes 20 tickets, two parking passes and a $450.00 food and beverage credit.

Reserved group stadium seating behind home plate

Climate-controlled suites located behind outdoor seating.

Access to the private bar and restrooms in the Field Suites lobby.

Suite catering options available.

$3,040 per Club Deck ($76.00 per person)

Private party decks located on each side of the Club Level.

Accommodates groups of 40-100 (additional Club Level seats available upon request).

Each reservation includes 40 tickets.

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water and Budweiser/Bud Light canned beer (two-hour service).

$700.00 per suite ($70.00 per person).

Private luxury suite with hospitality host on the Club Level.

Each suite includes 10 tickets and two (2) parking passes.

Additional tickets can be purchased, as many as 20 total people per suite.

Access to the Brauer Club Lounge on the Club Level.

Climate-controlled hospitality space.

Suite catering options available for pre-order.

$60.00 per person (minimum 25 tickets required).

Climate controlled hospitality party tent located on the first base concourse, spanning 4,000 square feet.

Reserved seating along the first-base line in sections 122-124.

Conveniently located adjacent to The Band Box.

Accommodates groups of 25-250+.

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda and water begins when gates open and runs for two hours.

250 tickets are required for exclusivity, minimum 25 tickets required for booking.

$53.00 per person (minimum 50 tickets required).

Party porch located above the right-center field wall.

Accommodates groups of 50-200.

General Admission seating available in the porch.

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda and water begins when gates open and runs for 1.5 hours.

200 tickets required for exclusivity.

$50.00 per person (minimum 25 tickets required).

Group and picnic area is located beyond the left field wall.

Accommodates groups of up to 500 guests.

Includes Corner seats in sections 100-104.

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda and water begins when gates open and runs for 1.5 hours.

500 tickets required for exclusivity.

$150.00 per table.

Tables located beyond the right field fence, in front of The Band Box.

Accommodates individual groups of four (4) or up to 108 total guests.

Includes four (4) tickets and table-top seating.

Wait service available to order from The Band Box menu.

Purchase of less than five tables available when single-game tickets go on sale at a later date.

$62.00 per person (minimum 20 tickets required).

Party area located beyond the outfield wall next to The Band Box.

Accommodates groups of 20-35.

Features casual seating with exclusive hospitality host.

Includes ½ keg of Busch Light.

All patrons must be at least 21 years old.

The Nashville Sounds’ promotions calendar and information on single-game tickets will be released at a later date.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is on Friday, March 28th against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Season ticket memberships are available now.

For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.