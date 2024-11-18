Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Declares Crash Responder Safety Week, November 18th-22nd

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has issued a proclamation in support of the national effort to raise awareness of the critical role motorists play in keeping first responders safe as they perform their duties on our highways. This year’s theme for Crash Responders Safety Week (CRSW) is “Responders Ahead! Reduce your speed as you proceed.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) HELP Truck drivers are often the first to respond to incidents on our state’s busiest roadways to minimize traffic congestion and the risk of secondary crashes with safe, quick clearance.

Unfortunately, they frequently become the victim of a crash themselves. So far this year, 20 HELP Trucks have been hit with significant damage, and five HELP Operators have been injured.

“TDOT’S HELP Truck drivers are our frontline workers and one of our greatest assets, but they aren’t always shown the respect they deserve on the road,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “This week presents a vital opportunity for both individual and collective action to enhance roadway safety during traffic incidents. We share the important goal and responsibility of ensuring safe roads for all. Let us honor and protect those who protect you by adhering to the law: please move over and slow down.”

By the Numbers (YTD):

o 93 TDOT Vehicles and Equipment Hit

§ 20 HELP Trucks (major strikes with significant damage)

o 18 Resulted in Injuries

§ 5 HELP Operators

o 31 HELP Truck Crashes (includes all strikes even those with little/no damage)

o 69,889 Incident Responses (January – October)

One of this year’s incidents includes a TDOT HELP truck driver who prevented a wrong-way driver crash. You can watch the video here and use it with a TDOT Courtesy.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), From January 2024 to November 2024, there have been 1,397 wrong-way crashes across the state. That’s up from 1,286 crashes this same time last year.

The Federal Highway Administration began commemorating CRSW in the year 2016. It takes place annually the second full week in November. Please follow TDOT on X, Instagram, and Facebook as we amplify the visibility and message of this important week.