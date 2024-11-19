Austin Peay State University’s Sa’Mya Wyatt Makes History with ASUN Weekly Awards Sweep

Clarksville, TN – Sa’Mya Wyatt of the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team picked up Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Week and Newcomer of the Week honors the league announced Monday.

Wyatt’s awards are the first ASUN honors of the season for the Governors and the first time in program history that a Gov was chosen for two awards in the same week. This is the first Freshman and Newcomer of the Week award since La’Nya Foster and Cur’Tiera Haywood took the honors (2/19/24).

Wyatt contributed 26 points (11-15 FG) in the Governors’ win at Indiana State, which is the most points by a Gov since senior Abby Cater scored 27 against Murray State (12/9/23). The freshman shot 73.3 percent from the field, which is the highest for a Gov this season.

The Powder Springs, Georgia native had 16 points and eight rebounds against Miami (OH), shooting 6-of-9 from the floor and 4-of-5 on free throws attempts.

Wyatt and Governors are back in action on Sunday at 2:00pm as they take on Mercer on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.